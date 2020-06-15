From the Instagram account of the independent developer Easy Day Studios we echo the news that SkaterXL delays its release date on Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch version does not yet have a new date.

This independent project promises to return skate video games to the status they deserve, so it seems that Easy Day Studios is taking the title at hand very seriously, which has resulted in need extra time to polish it:

What’s up guys We want to let you know that version 1.0 will be released on July 28, a few weeks after the original date. Despite our best efforts, and several things beyond our control, we have to move the physical and digital release of SkaterXL 1.0 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC to July 28. We will also announce a new release date for the Nintendo Switch version in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience as you work to finish the video game. Don’t worry, between now and July 28, we will show you never seen content and features that will be available with the release of version 1.0, let’s continue to refine the content and features, making Skater XL the game that all of you deserve at its launch . We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you for all your support!

As they affirm in the aforementioned social network, the platform most seriously affected is Nintendo Switch, since although the rest of the versions have a new date, this is not the case for the Nintendo machine. This bad news comes almost ten months after SkaterXL’s arrival on the Nintendo Switch was unveiled for the first time in an Indie World.

We leave you with him first in-game material for the Nintendo Switch version of the video game, shown a few days ago, courtesy of IGN’s Summer of Gaming:

See also

At the moment, Nintendo Switch users are left with the desire to know when we can cover ourselves in the complex world of skate thanks to SkaterXL, since it seems that the genre seeks to be reborn and become fashionable again as in the past in the world of video games, both through the independent proposal of Easy Day Studios and the remastering prepared by Activision by Tony Hawk Pro Skater.

Related