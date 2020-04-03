The young developer Easy Day Studios, announced that its market debut will be in June, when Skater XL I arrived at the stores of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, where you already have early access. The title will come with the ambition to take the stick left by the franchise Skate from EA, offering a sandbox format video game, where the user can tour the city of Los Angeles, United States, looking for spots to carry out different tests.

The subgenre of skate games knew how to have its boom at the beginning of the century, at which point the saga of Tony Hawk Skater Pro was one of the most valued in PlayStation. This then continued with the franchise. Skate, produced by EA, which offered a further tone of realism and complexity, away from the imposed arcade style. However, the latter, stopped being taken into account by the developer, who stopped taking it into account, frustrating the departure of its fourth installment for the consoles of the current generation.

In this context it seeks Easy day Studios throw Skater XL, a title that, despite its few resources, seeks to make a place for itself in a subgenre that seeks to resurface. As reported by the developers, this video game seeks to be “as fun as skate”, giving rise to creativity when it comes to getting on the board. As a main premise, the title will seek to leave the standard format that presents the performance of already predetermined tests, seeking to give the user free rein to test.

The gameplay and mechanics of Skater XL promise to live up to Skate 3, presenting complex situations and more realism. From the developer they indicated that they spent the last years looking for a lot of feedback and designing what will be the “full version” of the title.

The game will also feature professional skaters in its catalog of characters. They stand out from them Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Tom Astar and Evan Smith. Each of these will have their own particular characteristics, which will seek to give it a different style when kicking. For its part, the open world it offers will allow players to freely explore the map, searching for their preferred area in order to perfect their techniques. Personalization is also a key element in the game, giving the possibility to change from clothing to the details of the skate itself, such as its wheels or patterns.

Despite being a young studio, Easy Day has a roster of industry veterans, most of them from Frosch Media, which already had experience in the subgenre by having created Skater, a skateboard simulator that can be enjoyed on Android and iOS operating systems.

However, the arrival of this title once again generated noise in this segment, given that the chances continue that a new game from the Tony Hawk Pro Skater saga will hit the market. The next generation of consoles will be out by the end of the year and it could be a great opportunity for the Activision franchise to return to the market. This would undoubtedly promote a subgenre somewhat worn by the passage of the years, in need of freshness. For now, we will have to wait for July to try Skater XL and see if it has what it takes to attract an audience looking for something new.