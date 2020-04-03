There was a time when video games dedicated to the urban sport of skateboarding They were everywhere, it was the golden age of professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and his franchise then in infinite expansion, and it more or less coincided with the era of Nintendo 64 and GameCube more or less. Although that trend seems to have happened, it does not mean that, especially thanks to the inspiration of the past that indies games usually recover, it can return, as in fact it will happen thanks to Skater XL, the work of the independent studio Early Day Studios, which was announced during the Indie World in August last year along with other news. After a period of prudential development, it finally seems to be in the process of being completed, and the developer estimates that for the next month of July At last he will be among us, just missing the exact day, which will undoubtedly happen over the next few months. Ready to take out your virtual skateboard?

Experience unmatched control and responsiveness as you skate in legendary real-world locations. Design your tricks the way you want, from the way you flip the board to the way you move your feet. Feel connected to your skateboarding board like never before.

Style and control: With new innovative and intuitive controls, skateboarding in a video game has never felt more authentic, fluid and responsive. Styling tricks the way you want, make each trick and move yours and unique.

Legendary Skateboarding Points – Discover legendary real-world skate spots like the Los Angeles Palace of Justice, among many others that connoisseurs of this urban sport will likely recognize.

Skater XL presentation trailer (Nintendo Switch eShop)

