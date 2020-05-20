▲ World medalist Martínez recovers at home after suffering an injury to his left knee.Photo Conade

Rosalía A. Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 19, 2020, p. a12

World and Pan American Roller Skate Medalist Jorge Luis Martínez has all the batteries focused for 2021 and to be on a podium again, after an injury to his left knee and the cancellation of the World Cup in Colombia by the Covid-19 frustrated his aspirations to continue this year among the best in the world.

In isolation at his home in Guadalajara with therapies and gym exercises, the skater said that it is very difficult to be certain of his return to the slopes, at least in 2020, since there is no safe calendar in the field cancellations due to coronavirus at home and abroad and everything is stopped.

Jorge Luis was injured two months ago when he was competing in the Nacional ahead of the World Cup in Cartagena, scheduled for July.

“It was not serious, a dislocation, but I had to rest and sometimes I could not walk and I would spend it in the chair.

Then this pandemic situation went through, nothing could be done and I am starting again to think about 2021, explained the specialist in 100 and 200 meter lanes, the first Mexican champion and world record holder in Nanjing 2016.

The Sonoran, who represents Jalisco, revealed his homosexuality last year and made it public by winning the bronze medal at the Lima Pan American Games, the third in his history in two participations in the American joust.

With a smile and waving the Mexican and rainbow flags, the skater declared himself to be gay and I am proud to say so. The message of the country’s first sportsman who was made visible caused a volley of messages of support, criticism and ridicule.

“I never imagined the impact that support would have on making myself known, nor on the horrible stories I received on social networks, because discrimination begins at home.

(In Lima) I felt it was time and personally it was a minimal change. I feel calm and without hiding anything to help people living difficult situations due to discrimination. We have a macho society and there will always be that mentality.

