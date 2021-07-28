Skate | Olympic Games: Tony Hawk made it viral six years ago and now he won the Olympic Silver

Tony Hawk is considered by all the greatest figure in the history of skateboarding due to his career and his worldwide impact and the impact he had on the development of this discipline.

Well, six years ago he posted a tweet on his personal Twitter account in which a girl was seen trying to do a trick dressed as a fairy, after two unsuccessful attempts, the seven-year-old girl got the trick, which raised her admiration.

The little fairy was the Brazilian Rayssa Leal who seven years later has become an Olympic Silver medal in this discipline.