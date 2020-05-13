Many things are said about skate. Many believe that it is a hobby of boys, and of the West, of those cities where there are benches and railings. And lately it is thought that being a skater is a desirable condition, and that the skate is like a bag to wear, but less useful, because you can not store things.

How, then, to describe a group of kids who, with no other pretense than having a good time, do tricks in an urban prison from which it is almost impossible to move, and cut the wind at the speed of their skates, which nevertheless manage to carry them very far? They don’t wear cool caps, no sponsor shirts, and they take a pipe taking turns on the slopes with their fellow women who wear, they do, cheerful scarves in their hair.

When you walk through the cities of the West Bank, you quickly realize that the playgrounds are conspicuous by their absence. Children play normally in areas that are a mix of dirt, cement, and some trash. The good intention of its inhabitants is not enough to face the limited municipal resources that derive in lack of infrastructure.

Qalqilya is a Palestinian city of 40,000 inhabitants who live completely besieged by the Israeli wall. In 2000, during the second Intifada, this city suffered the longest curfews in the West Bank and was constantly invaded by the Israeli army. Although the intensity of violence has decreased over the years, invasions by the Israeli army still occur regularly both in this locality and throughout Palestine. The walled corridors connecting the Israeli settler settlements in the West Bank also make land communication between towns northeast and southeast of the city difficult, forcing residents to make huge detours.

In 2011, in this small West Bank town, a Palestinian activist partnered with a New York visual artist to make a documentary about a local skater, And what seems like the start of a habibi hipster movie ends up becoming a reality. Not only in the art of celluloid, but also in the form of a ramp. Between the two, and with the help of a third party who joins and becomes a pro of American skateboarding, they get the town council to give them a space where they built hand-to-hand wooden quarters in 2013.

These three skateboard musketeers, with an action apparently so childish, they achieve something much bigger, – and it is not an ollie in the town square, although it does have to do with takeoff. The famous ramp leads to the creation of a summer camp for local kids wanting to skate, and soon becomes an annual program to learn to skate, offer to the girls and boys of Qalqilya An oasis where you can play safely, work as a team, express yourself, and above all have fun amidst the stress of the occupation. If the most basic skate trick is to start flying, we could say that in Qalqilya there are some young people who receive wings. Because, as the political activist comments, Mohammed Othman, “Children are children in all parts of the world and those here like the same things, playing, swimming, skating … we are not only dedicated to throwing stones as Israel presents us.”

But in reality, great credit goes to the Palestinian activist Mohammed Othman, the artist Adam Abel and the skate veteran Kenny Reed, Known as The Traveler, it is having managed to make an originally western hobby and associated with large cities, a springboard from which to empower children from a helpless city and allow them to dream of a different world. Teach them to be persistent to go ironing – which in the slang of the scene means to achieve a trick – and to overcome the obstacles of this world surrounded by barriers. In Mohammed’s words, “the great objective is also to protect these boys and girls, so that they do not end up in a prison, or working as workers in a settlement”.

And so, through skateboarding skills, an environment outside the family is subtly woven in which boys and girls relate equally while practicing a non-competitive sport. “No one believes it, but more girls than boys come to these skate camps,” says Mohammed. Skateqilya, which is the name of the program, includes, in addition to skate, video, photography and English classes. Maybe in the future, when these children grow up, we can discover filmed stories about young people Palestinian skaters, and surely their sequences would be very different from those of Kids, the 1995 film about his outdated New York namesakes. When the phrase of the protagonist, Telly, (“When you are young, almost nothing matters and when you find something you like, it is all you have”) comes to mind, observing what skateboarding does on this other side of the world, you think you couldn’t be more right. Too bad he was referring to a vagina …

For now, the documentary on some of these right-handed Palestinian skaters, Qalqilya, the film, Produced between Abel and Othman, is cooking to finally see the light this year.

2017. They beat the drums in Qalqilya. The boys manage to build a second 600m2 skatepark in Jayjous with the help of SkatePal, a Scottish non-profit organization that also operates for similar purposes in the area. SkatePal, with Charlie Davis at the helm, landed in Palestine in 2013 creating skateparks in Ramallah, Zababdeh and Nablus. Today they coordinate an extensive network of skateboarders from around the world who come to Palestine to teach local children to skate. Perhaps raising a ramp does not have the glamor of a backside noseblunt slide, but, if we are to judge the trick by its complicated name, we could say that Jayjous Skatepark it also has a loudness to match.

2018. They say that in Skateqilya They intend to expand their curriculum to include other arts such as theater that allow these young Palestinians to develop other talents. And to achieve this they need more institutional support and increase the flow of donations that allow these children to perform authentic magic tricks, to be able to fly not only with their skates, but with their minds beyond the reality that they have to live.

Will the trio manage to do the great trick? And it is not a switch 900, which consists of going twice in the air with your bad foot and generating applause between amateurs and batons with the skate of the experts. For the sudden, it dawns in the West Bank, one gets up and discovers that reality has given your prejudices a slap demonstrating that cool is not always synonymous with an infamous label that only those in cream have the right to wear.

To say that life goes on wheels, in relation to these kids who live in the midst of an increasingly ignored conflict, perhaps is saying a lot, but seeing them smile, one realizes how an object as simple and at the same time as playful as the skate can change your perception of the world. Maybe that has always been the greatness of skateboarding, only some of us have been slow to see it.

