The publisher will relaunch Skate 3 on a new platform.

A decade has passed since the premiere of Skate 3 and with it, it practically camethe twilight of the era of triple A skateboard games. With this in mind, a vocal community has been waiting and clamoring for a new installment in the series that, to date, has refused and will continue, because according to professional skateboarder Jason Dill,Electronic Arts approached him to participate in a mobile version of Skate 3And, although Dill tried to persuade the publisher to release information about a formal sequel to the series, the response was negative.

We want to make a mobile version of Skate 3“They called me EA folks about 10 months ago. And they said, ‘Hey, we want to talk to you about the Skate game.’ I said, oh cool, and basically they said, ‘Hey, Jason, we want to do a mobile version of Skate 3.’ And I sent them an answer, and I said ‘what else?’ She replied, ‘Nothing, that’s it.’ “Dill explained, as part of The Nine Club podcast.

According to the account,the pro skater reproached Electronic Arts for their reluctance to go ahead with the series for commercial reasons and declined the invitation for the mobile adaptation. “They can’t put it on the same scale with the numbers they get from other games. It’s done for a cultural theme that rewards you later. And that’s how the fucking corporations[sic.]they work, if they play their cards correctly. And basically he answered me with a ‘No. We won’t. ‘ So I replied, ‘Wellgood luck with your Need for Speed ​​29. I will not be in your stupid mobile game[…]I think it’s stupid. ‘”

How true is this account? It is a good question, although there are no elements to think that Electronic Arts hides a surprise regarding the traditional version of the franchise, because a little less than half a year ago, we reported that the publisher had abandoned the registration of the Skate brand.

Thus, fans of skateboard games will have to settle for projects like Session and reports on a new installment of Tony Hawk Pro Skater that, hopefully, do not correspond to a mobile experience.

