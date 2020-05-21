A week after President Jair Bolsonaro declared “war” to Governor João Doria (PSDB) and summon businessmen linked to the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) to “play hard” with the toucan in a live with more than 500 representatives of the sector, the entity’s president, Paulo Skaf (MDB) published a video on social networks for the first time with harsh criticisms of the São Paulo government. The businessman, however, was the only one in the group to publicly take on the anti-Doria speech.

Conceived by Skaf, who is a pre-candidate for the São Paulo government in 2022 and disaffected by Doria, the group that heard the president’s “appeal” is called ‘Dialogues for Brazil’ and has the largest business leaders in the country. part of Abílio Diniz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Península Participações, André Gerdau, of the Gerdau Group, Constantino Junior, of Gol, Edgard Corona, of the Bio Ritmo and Smart Fit group, and Carlos Sanchez, president of EMS. They were all present at last week’s live.

To increase the pressure on the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, Skaf decided to open the live to more than 500 leaders linked to Fiesp, including directors, councilors and regional directors.

Despite defending the gradual relaxation of social isolation and the thesis of giving the mayors more autonomy to avoid judicialization, the captains of industry do not want to expose themselves and enter into an open confrontation with Doria, who is also a business leader and was the founder of Lide ( Group of Business Leaders). It was then up to Skaf to voice the corporate banner that unites the sector.

“These measures that the government of the State of São Paulo has been taking horizontally, treating all municipalities in the same way, harm everyone. If we have 645 cities in São Paulo, there are 645 stories,” said the business leader, Bolsonaro’s political ally, which should take him to his new party, Aliança pelo Brasil, when the acronym comes off the paper. “We are going to complete 70 days stopped. I do not know any country in the world that has passed 70 days,” said the businessmen. Still according to the president of Fiesp, the anticipation of the holidays was “another improvised and unplanned measure”.

answer

The São Paulo Regional Development Secretary and São Paulo PSDB president Marco Vinholi reacted to Skaf’s criticism. “It is sad that in the week that São Paulo reached its record of deaths, the president of Fiesp decides to hold a rally at funerals. Skaf’s gesture ignores the suffering of five thousand families. It is not by chance that Skaf lost all the elections he disputed “said the toucan to the Estadão. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

