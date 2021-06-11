Skaar, son of the Hulk, rumored to appear in the series She-Hulk

TV series “She-Hulk” Marvel’s Studios will feature the return of the Hulk, who will once again be played by Mark Ruffallo. In fact, in line with what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame”, it should be the version of Professor Hulk.

In addition to seeing the Hulk and She-Hulk, it seems that the series could expand the Hulk universe with another character, with Skaar, best known for being the son of the Hulk in the comics, and reminiscent of the arc from the Planet Hulk comics, which we recall served as some inspiration for “Thor: Ragnarok.”

East rumor comes from The Direct and does not delve into the importance that the character will have within the plot of the series. Of course, its appearance would surprise, because it does not seem to fit too much with the tone and information we know so far about the series.

In the comics, this son was conceived by the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong. As the Hulk rose to dominance over the planet Sakaar, to which he was once exiled, his relationship with Caiera developed, and they conceived a son. When the warp core of Hulk’s ship exploded, killing Caiera, the Hulk believed that his son had died in his womb. Unknowingly, Skaar survived and was raised by his mother’s Shadow People among the ruins of Sakaar before being exiled to Earth. In fact, Skaar first made his debut in 2007 on What If? Planet Hulk # 1, and it wasn’t until the following year, in World War Hulk # 5, that Skaar canonically joined the comic book universe.

Returning to the universe of Marvel Studios movies and series, Bruce Banner was in Sakaar for almost 3 years, so it is entirely possible that you had a child at some point during your stay. However, it remains a question how this would relate to the Jennifer Walters story.

In the comics, Skaar possesses powers very similar to his father’s, although he also inherited abilities from his mother Caiera. Skaar was able to walk and speak within moments of being born, as well as being able to harness the power of the planet Sakaar itself. This allows you to perform various tasks, such as manipulating the surface of the planet and its elements.

Via information | The Direct