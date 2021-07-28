SJP and Cynthia Nixon met 40 years ago and there is a photo to prove it

In this film, the actresses play the daughters of the protagonist, Vanessa Reggrave, a Catholic woman who faces a moral problem about abortion because she learns that the baby she is expecting will be born with a disability and she does not know if she should have it or not. The Cut shared a picture of the actresses bringing to life sisters Nancy (Cynthia) and Katy (SJP) who is breaking the internet.

At the time, Sarah Jessica Parker was 14 years old and Cynthia Nixon 13 years old. On the publication of The Cut, the interpreter of Miranda commented that in fact, they met before that movie, while recording Little House in the Big Woods on vinyl.