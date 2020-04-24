         Sizes and colors, the weight of the iPad Pro, looking for a new MacBook Pro … The week of the Infinite Loop podcast

Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 148: New MacBook Pro Wanted

An email from a listener serves to open the topic of conversation and debate in today’s episode. Which MacBook Pro would be interesting to buy, and when?

# 149: The worrying? absence of iPad Pro and iPhone SE

Both devices arrive without a U1 chip, something that squeaks in a context in which we took for granted the imminent arrival of Apple Tags, the locators in the style of Tiles. We discuss a couple of possible explanations.

# 150: iPad Pro, weight issue

With the Magic Keyboard already on the streets, we know a new detail about it: its weight. A fact that is not exactly encouraging for its portability and lightness.

# 151: large iPhone, small iPhone

The arrival of the SE closes the hopes of those who hoped that Apple did not kill the 4 inches. A public that demands or directly needs telephones as small as possible.

# 152: which color to choose

With new iPhones on the market, many buyers ask the same question: which color to choose? A few comments on what each choice implies.

