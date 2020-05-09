Around sixty health professionals have been confirmed as positive cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the Nicaraguan Medical Association (AMN). These are “hospitalized doctors and doctors who have already overcome the crisis. Some were serious, but did not die, “says Dr. Greta Solís, president of the AMN.

So far, according to Solís, there is no knowledge of doctors who have died from causes related to Covid-19, but currently two are in serious condition.

Doctors who have been infected with the virus have presented “mild, moderate and severe symptoms,” says the doctor. Most are in the city of Managua, followed by the city of Chinandega.

On the other hand, until this Saturday the Nicaraguan Medical Unit (UMN) continues to confirm more than forty cases of contagion by coronavirus within the country’s medical personnel (because it has not released its updated numbers), with a greater presence in Managua, Chinandega, Jinotepe, Masaya and Diriamba.

Read: Hospitals register more cases of Covid-19

Vulnerable

Even complying with all protective measures, doctors have “a contamination risk of up to 40 percent,” says the AMN president.

Imagine that doctor who cares for patients without personal protective equipment. This percentage is higher », he regrets. “As associations we are urged that we can be supplied in all public and private units with personal protective equipment to be able to attend to patients. We are the first line to fight the pandemic.

The most vulnerable specialists to the Covid-19 are emergency physiologists, intensivists, internists, pulmonologists, radiologists and anesthesiologists (the latter are in charge of placing ventilators on seriously ill patients). General practitioners are also at risk, as they are often the first to care for people who arrive with mild symptoms. And to the list should be added the laboratory and nursing staff, as well as the employees who are responsible for cleaning the contaminated areas.

According to AMN records, about three intensivists have tested positive for Covid-19. And there are medical personnel interned “in all Managua hospitals, but above all the German Nicaraguan hospital.” Some of those doctors are in private hospitals, where they would have gone after getting infected in public hospitals.

Eight doctors on leave

A source in the health sector confirmed to LA PRENSA that in the case of the Fernando Vélez Paiz hospital in the capital, at least eight doctors (between base personnel and residents) have been discharged after presenting the symptoms of the disease.

This Saturday, May 9, the Ministry of Health completed four consecutive days without providing a report on the progress of the pandemic in Nicaragua. Since May 5, official figures have been frozen in 16 positive cases of Covid-19 and five deaths. Rosario Murillo, spokeswoman for the regime, has also not referred to the issue.

Meanwhile, independent physicians continue to register coronavirus infections and unofficially saturated rooms are reported in public and private hospitals, as in the case of Vivian Pellas, where the area for patients with Covid-19, who are cared for in strict isolation, it is full.

Also read: Minsa has not reported the pandemic for two consecutive days