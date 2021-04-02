Sixto Sánchez has shoulder discomfort and will be examined

The dominican Sixto Sanchez He has problems with his right shoulder for which he will be thoroughly examined by the doctors of the MLB.

After Sixto Sanchez was sent to the Minor Leagues ahead of Openign Day, a move that for many was nothing more than stupid, it was revealed that the Dominican is experiencing pain in his shoulder.

That is why you will undergo a thorough medical study to determine once and for all how complicated the injury can be or if it is something that simply needs rest and some massages to return to 100% to the MLB.

Here the report:

Marlins Pitcher Sixto Sanchez is expected to have an MRI on his right shoulder per sources. No other details known yet. – Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 2, 2021

No doubt Sixto Sanchez He has become one of the promising pitchers for the Miami Marlins and the people of the Dominican Republic.

In about eight innings pitched at Spring Training, posting a 2-0 record with three strikeouts and just one run. It is expected that Sixto Sanchez move up to the big leagues after the first week.