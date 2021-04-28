Sixto Escobar / He paved the way for other Puerto Ricans to win world championships

Photo: Supplied

If you visit the town of Barceloneta, Puerto Rico you will surely come across a monument dedicated to one of your favorite sons. That recognition was given to Sixto Escobar recognized as the first world champion in the history of Puerto Rican boxing. In such a monument a writing is read that reads like this:

“He was born in the Palmas Altas neighborhood of Barceloneta on March 23, 1913. His love for boxing was manifested at an early age, he was the first Puerto Rican to win a world championship in professional boxing. The fight between Sixto Escobar and Rodolfo Casanova was to unify the title of the World Boxing Association with that of the Athletic Commission of New York and other states ”.

Escobar conquered the NBA version by beating Casanova in Canada by knockout in the ninth round. Our cock knocked out Tony Marino in round number 13, achieving recognition as a bantamweight champion from all boxing entities.

“He fought for 10 years on 66 occasions, achieving 39 victories, 23 defeats, 4 draws and 17 victories were by knockout, but he was never knocked out. (Source: Box Rec). All those who defeated him succumbed to him later. In honor, the ‘Sixto Escobar’ Park was built in San Juan, capital of Puerto Rico ”.

“The ‘Sixto Escobar’ Auditorium in Barceloneta also stands out and a library with his name was built in what was his home, as well as the ‘Escobar Avenue’ that crosses from north to south of said town. On June 9, 2002, he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in Florida, United States ”.

Don Sixto Escobar feelsíproud of all the achievements that other Puerto Ricans have achieved in boxing and even more knowing that it was andHe the cornerstone that I builtor the foundations of so much glory.