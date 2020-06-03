Gerardo Ceballos, researcher at the Institute of Ecology, stated that we are experiencing the sixth mass extinction on the planet, so that at least 515 vertebrate species are threatened

Gerardo Ceballos González, researcher at the Institute of Ecology (IE) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), stated that we are living the sixth mass extinction of the planet, so at least 515 species of vertebrates they are threatened, since they have populations of a thousand individuals or less.

In an article published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the specialist and his colleagues reviewed threatened species of amphibians, birds, mammals, reptiles and fish, after which they confirmed significant loss of populations of wildlife in the planet.

“The figure of 515 species is very conservative, since many animals there is no data. They are groups that are on the brink of the abyss and in a very short time they can become extinct. They are many if we remember that 600 species have become extinct in the last 500 years and today we have 515 at risk, ”he explained.

He added that in the event of the disappearance of all these species, the rates of extinction of the last 150 years they would double. “Species that went extinct in the last 100 years should have done so in 10,000 years,” he said.

In the study, scientists they also evaluated species that have 5,000 individuals, so they confirmed that they correspond to the same areas as those of 1,000 individuals.

“It means that we have collapses of the biodiversity regional, geographic areas totally affected ”, he asserted.

Among the main causes of this “biological annihilation”There is habitat destruction and illegal trafficking in species, as well as problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused around 50 epidemic outbreaks of emerging, viral or bacterial diseases in the past 30 years.

“It is clear that the vaccine Against these diseases are natural environments. Every time we devastate and traffic in species we are destroying the natural barriers that allowed humans to keep us safe from virus and bacteria found in nature, “he concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital