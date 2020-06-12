Andalusia registers this Friday, June 12, the sixth day since the beginning of the month without deaths related to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Families, which records a minimal daily decrease in cases confirmed by PRC with nine in one day with two new hospitalized patients, none in one Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and in which 68 more people have already overcome the disease.

For the nineteenth consecutive day, the data disseminated by the Ministry of Health differs from that provided by the Ministry of Health, which reports five cases confirmed by PCR in the last 24 hours, with five hospitalized and one admitted to an ICU in the last seven days, a period in which no deaths were recorded in Andalusia.

In addition to these “discrepancies” in the daily figures, the Ministry and the Ministry continue to record differences in the accumulated data of deceased –1,429 according to the Board and 1,404 according to the Ministry–; cases confirmed by PCR –12,829 according to Health and 12,814 according to Health–; hospitalized patients –6,300 according to the Board and 6,307 according to the Ministry–, and admitted to the ICU –775 according to Health and 789 according to Health–.

According to the data of the Health counseling, Andalusia totals 12,829 cases confirmed by PCR, nine more in 24 hours, one less than Thursday and two less than Wednesday but above four on Tuesday after not registering any positive on Monday for the first time since the peak maximum of the pandemic.

Deaths

Andalusia It also records this Friday the eighth day without deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic after adding a deceased this Thursday. The previous days without deaths were May 18 and 29 and June 1, 3, 6, 8 and 10. In the last week the community accumulates six deceased.

For its part, the figure of hospitalized It reaches 6,300, two more in 24 hours, three less than Thursday and the same number as Wednesday after not registering changes in the previous 48. The number of ICU admissions remained stable at 775 in the last 24 hours after adding one more on Thursday and Wednesday after not registering changes during the previous four days.

The data that grows the most during the day is again the accumulated number of cured, which reaches 14,473 with a daily increase of 68, lower than the 83 on Thursday and far from 110 on Wednesday and 187 on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Andalusian hospitals register 59 patients admitted this Friday, one less in the last 24 hours, of which 19 are in an ICU, also one less than this Thursday.