Sixth annual Box Fan Expo Announced for September 2021

Las Vegas – June 16th, 2021 – WE ARE BACK !!! With pandemic restrictions lifting, the Box Fan Expo has announced its return to Las Vegas and its sixth Box Fan Expo for fans and the boxing industry. The event will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10 am to 5 pm during Mexican Independence weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is thrilled to open its doors to boxing fans from all over the world, as well as to all major boxing companies, promoters, and industry people during this Mexican holiday weekend. Traditionally a major fight will take place in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan experience event that matches with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, and Canelo vs. Jacobs. Centered in boxing’s long-time home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States. http://boxfanexpo.com – @BoxFanExpo

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

The Last Box Fan Expo that took place in 2019 was another huge success. Over 3500 enthusiastic boxing fans from all over the globe had a chance to meet and greet some of their favorite fighters, including current and former world champions, top fighters of today, and many of the boxing celebrities such as Julio Cesar Chavez, Sugar Ray Leonard , Roy Jones Jr., Juan Manuel Marquez, Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera, Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Abner Mares, James Toney, Floyd Mayweather Sr., Devin Haney, Claressa Shields, Jessie Vargas , Michael Spinks, Riddick Bowe, Vinny Paz, Anthony Dirrell, Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer, and many others.

Those fighters plus more boxing celebrities took pictures, signed autographs for their fans who attended the Box Fan Expo. Fans also had an opportunity to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from fighters and companies involved with the sport of boxing

The Box Fan Expo also played host to the second edition of “Box Fan Expo Invitational 2019.” This was an incredible amateur show which showcased several highly ranked and top USA amateur boxers who competed against the best in their division and more importantly in front of thousands of boxing fans that attended the Expo. Those invited to compete had a chance to get huge exposure and get noticed by top boxing companies as well as industry people that were present that day during the event.

HELPING A GREAT CAUSE

The Box Fan Expo Invitational amateur show had an opportunity to collaborate and help Center Ring Boxing Club. Center Ring Boxing Club is a non-profit organization that was established in 1994 in the Las Vegas area, with the Mission of facilitating programs for youth, ages 8 to 18, and their families. They promote and improve the image of boxing as a sport and provide positive interactions that facilitate educational, physical, mentoring programs which is a great positive influence and mental growth for those young kids looking to improve their self-esteem and personal lives. For the 2nd straight year, the Invitational amateur competition was sponsored by Mayweather Promotions.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet the stars of boxing that represent the past, present, and future of the sport. With hosted autograph signings, meet-and-greets with current and former boxing world champions, limited edition merchandise for sale, giveaways, and more, this is the ultimate event for fans of the sport.

Past boxing stars that have participated include Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Tommy Hearns, Roy Jones Jr, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Andre Ward, Mikey Garcia, Marcos Maidana , Devin Haney, David Benavidez, Errol Spence Jr, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Abner Mares, James Toney, Jessie Vargas, Vinny Paz, Mia St. John, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris, Riddick Bowe, Earnie Shavers, Michael & Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Claressa Shields, Teofimo Lopez, Brandon Rios, Jorge Linares, and many more.

Exhibitors include boxing promoters, gear, apparel, equipment, energy drinks, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies, and other companies who showcase their brand to fans and the boxing industry as a whole.

Throughout the next few months leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite –

