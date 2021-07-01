Sixers team eyes Damian Lillard via trade

The team of Philadelphia sixers, showed a little interest in the base Damian Lillard via a change in the low season of the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers know they are missing some changes after a bad series against the Hawks, and Daryl Morey, unsurprisingly, has his eyes on a big shot, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. That player would be Damian Lillard, who apparently is not very happy with what is happening in Rip City.

The Sixers they made a play for Kyle Lowry before the allotted date came around, but Morey reportedly didn’t want to cash out a lot of his chips because he was thinking bigger. Lillard It certainly counts as bigger, and O’Connor actually reports that Philadelphia hopes to have a chance to make a play for the disgruntled Blazers star.

The natural assumption is that an exchange offer of Lillard it would revolve around Ben Simmons, who would then start over in Portland. Of course, although Simmons is a young All-Star, his failure in the playoffs and Lillard’s continued rise means the Sixers would have to include quite a bit more in a trade. But after such an epic collapse in the playoffs, Morey should be willing to go for a Lillard-Joel Embiid duo.

Philadelphia several more interesting players like Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton and Matisse Thybulle to include in the business negotiations. There could also be draft picks involved.