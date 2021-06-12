Sixers take lead in series against Hawks

THE ANGELS.

In a solid collective performance, The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks 127-111 on Friday, leading 2-1 in this semifinal. of the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The stars of the Sixers, Joel Embiid (27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists) and Tobias Harris (22 points and eight rebounds), this time had great support from their peers on the bench, who added 46 points.

The australian Ben Simmons again applied an effective defense on the young point guard Trae Young, the figure of the Hawks, who made up his statistics in the fourth quarter to finish with 28 points and eight assists.

The Sixers cemented their second consecutive series win in the third quarter (34-19), in which the Hawks did not know how to stop the counterattacks led by Ben Simmons, who added 11 of his 18 points in that period.

Both teams will take a break until the fourth game on Monday, in which the Hawks will try to even the tie before the series returns to Philadelphia.

