Sixers send the series against Hawks to the maximum

With the threat of elimination, the Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young’s recital (34 points) to force a final seventh game in this semifinal of the Eastern Conference of the NBA.

The Sixers, first classified in the East in the regular phase, they prevailed 104-99 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and now they will have the field advantage in the decisive clash on Sunday.

Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia star, had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a tense game in which he had several collisions with Hawks power forward John Collins.

The escort Seth Curry (24 points and six 3-pointers) again had a saving performance for the Sixers before a new shipwreck of the Australian Ben Simmons (six points).

Trae Young, who continues to amaze in the early playoffs of his career, led the Hawks to a close finish with a personal score of 34 points, five triples and 11 assists.

