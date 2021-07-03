Sixers reject Indiana Pacers offer for Ben Simmons

The transfer market of the Free Agency 2021 has in Ben simmons to one of the main protagonists of the NBA Rumors. The player of Philadelphia 76ersAfter his performance in these Playoffs, it is very difficult to continue in the Pennsylvania franchise next season, especially considering that he does not even have the support of his coach, Doc Rivers.

Simmons is one of the great stars of the NBA. Without going any further, his performance in the regular season has been, especially in the defensive aspect, one of the most outstanding in the league. Deals to Philadelphia will not be lacking throughout the summer.

Without going any further, and according to KRON4 News and Bleacher Report journalist Jason Dumas, the Sixers have already received a first offer from Indiana Pacers. The Indianapolis team would have offered Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick for Ben Simmons. The proposal has not gotten very far, as it has been immediately rejected by Philly management.

76ers reportedly rejected a trade of Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon and first-rounder for Ben Simmons, per @JDumasReports pic.twitter.com/TcUMr9fGjv – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2021

In this last season, Brogdon has been in the best numbers of his career in the NBA. Although he has missed 16 games due to injury, in the remaining 56 he has averaged with the Pacers a total of 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

A project adrift

Not surprisingly, Indiana tried to go after Ben Simmons at the first turn. The franchise has by no means completed its best season. They haven’t even made it to the Playoffs with one of the most competitive rosters in the Eastern Conference. Although it has not been this time with Simmons, profound changes are expected in the team throughout the summer.