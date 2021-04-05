Sixers miss Embiid: Clara loss to Grizzlies

Comfortable victory of Memphis Grizzlies at home before Philadelphia 76ers by 116-100 that leaves the head of the East equal (the Nets also fell) and that makes it very clear that the Pennsylvania need like eating the return of Joel Embiid. Dillon Brooks was the leading scorer for Tennessee with 17 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 12 sacks and Ja Morant dished out 10 assists. In the Sixers, the best was Tobias Harris with 21 points.

peep the dime after the bound. @JaMorant | @ brandonclarke23 https://t.co/POSYBh3ogP pic.twitter.com/GpaFh86oWC – Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 5, 2021