Sixers go 2-1 in series after regaining home court advantage

Jun 12, 2021 at 6:36 AM CEST

. / Atlanta

Everything returned to normal in the semifinal of the Eastern Conference with the victory that the Philadelphia Sixers got this Friday at home by 111-127 against the Atlanta Hawks in the third game of the series that they play the best of seven and now dominate 2- 1. Game 4 will be replayed in Atlanta next Monday night.

After the surprise defeat suffered in the first game played in Philadelphia, the Sixers have recovered and achieved their second consecutive victory after having the support of the Cameroonian center again Joel embiid who flirted with a triple-double after scoring 27 points, grabbing nine rebounds and delivering eight assists. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, also played a leading role when it came to putting three plugs and being the team leader in that facet of the game.

The eaves Tobias Harris also maintained its consistency by contributing 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while the Australian point guard Ben Simmons reached 18 points, in addition to giving seven touchdown passes. Harris hit the back of his head with a camera as he fell to the baseline with 9:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. He left after being checked by the coaches and returned to the game.

The brilliance in the individual and collective game of the Sixers had a excellent contribution from the bench With 48 points, he kept them in control of the rhythm of the game and the scoreboard that allowed them to end the streak of 13 consecutive wins that the Hawks had in their field. The Hawks’ latest loss at their State Farm Arena field, which tonight recorded an official attendance of 16,888 fansIt was on April 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 13-game winning streak at home was the longest active streak in the NBA.

Turkish forward Furkan Korkmaz with 14 points, including three 3-pointers from six attempts, was the Sixers’ sixth player, while veteran center Dwight Howard finished with 12 points (4-5, 0-1, 4-5) and six rebounds that were decisive.

The Sixers, who finished the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference, were up to 22 points ahead and not below 10 points throughout the second half, never giving the Hawks the option to get into the game and attempt victory. The last advantage the Hawks had on the scoreboard was with the 11-10 run.

The base Trae Young led Atlanta with 28 points and eight assists. and led the Hawks attack, but could never be a winning factor as it had in the first game. Neither were the power forward John Collins, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Serbian guard Bogdan Bogdanovic reached 19 points as the Hawks’ third-best scorer. The Swiss center Clint Capela also did nothing in the face of the superiority of the Sixers’ tall men and, although he captured 16 rebounds, he could barely score eight points and did not prevent Embiid and Howard from ending up as winning factors.

After leading 60-65 at the beginning of the third period, Philadelphia took over with an 11-0 streak. The 76ers outplayed the Hawks 34-19 in the third period. Simmons had two baskets during the hitting streak. Atlanta couldn’t regain momentum when the Sixers extended the lead to 20 points, 93-73, late in the period.

Embiid, who faced constant double teams from Atlanta’s defense, made 12 of 16 free throws and again gave another scare in the third quarter when he limped with an expression of pain after catching a rebound. The Cameroonian star center seemed to stomp on Capela’s foot, but remained in the game.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan called for a strong start that eluded his team in Game 2 loss. Instead, Philadelphia would be the team that relied on a scoring source that made the difference in the score and the progress of the meeting. Korkmaz, who scored a combined seven points in the first two games of the series, scored 11 points in the opening period while making two 3-pointers, adding another 3 in the fourth period.

The Sixers extended the lead to 11 points in the second period before settling for a 56-61 lead at halftime.

The guard-forward Danny Green suffered a strained right calf less than four minutes into the game and did not return for what had to be Matisse Thybulle, his replacement, and finished with seven points and two ball recoveries.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers reiterated his happiness when he arrives in Atlanta, where he feels “great”, given that it was the city and the Hawks team (1983-1991) with whom he began his professional career and still has in his being the best team record of all time with 3,866 assists.