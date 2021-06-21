Sixers debacle: Trae and the Hawks end a project

Philadelphia is a city that plays a fundamental role in American culture. It is a place where love and brotherhood are always present and where the fathers of the country declared independence. It is also the name of the film titled similarly, with Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington, which speaks mainly of human rights. And that of Rocky Balboa, the Delaware River, the Liberty Bell and a host of things that make up a specific idiosyncrasy in a particular place in the United States, one of the most emblematic in the country. And, on top of all that, but not least, Philadelphia is a city that understands basketball. His connection has always been total with emboldened fans, and his spirit, unwavering.. That is why, among other things, the pain of the Sixers fans is so great today, a franchise that has moved away from its own history and is not able to find its place in an NBA that does not wait for anyone, nor has it waited for them.

The Hawks have downed a disappointing, horrible and sad Sixers in Game 7 and on the road. To a team that seemed like it did not want to win and that has not found a way to do it, even when victory was easier to achieve than defeat. In the fourth game, in Atlanta, they won by 18 and threatened to close the series. In the fifth, before their audience, they did 26, but they did not obtain the victory either. Probably, the project led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, one full of corpses and a Process Trust already totally reviled and, from what has been seen, almost unjustified, was charged by Kawhi Leonard with a shot that, in 2019, He touched the rim four times before falling in That was where some Sixers stayed that enter fully, now yes, in an eternally postponed reconstruction phase that has been limited to a change of coach (Now we will talk about Doc Rivers), but not about stars. The two pillars that have sustained the team in recent years. Embiid and Simmons.

Now it’s time for an obligatory start, that of a Simmons who is light years away from his partner and who has been an empty promise that has disappeared like a tear in the rain. The point guard has improved slightly compared to previous games, but only in statistics: 5 points, 8 rebounds and 13 assists before his disappearance, almost insulting, in the last quarter, and his problems with Josh Collins, who ended up taking him out of a game that did not arrive or was expected At 3:30 from the end, only under the basket, he decided to pass a ball that ended in loss instead of attacking the rim, a move much commented on later. Doc Rivers, a man whose aura is running out and who fails on the Sixers as he did before on the Clippers, charged him at a news conference. Also his partner Embiid. Almost unpublished images of characters from the same team shamelessly slitting and blaming someone from their squad for the defeat, rightly or wrongly.

Embiid against all

Again, Embiid was the differential element and the only player of the Sixers who really showed his face in the final stretch of the game. He fought, fought and was the figure that everyone asks him to be. Y went to 31 points, 11 rebounds and 3 assists, touched but not sunk, displaying that fame of glass man that he has dragged on since his arrival and that has been a burden for a team totally dependent on his talent and his ability to produce. Better surrounded than in other years by the work and grace of Daryl Morey, this time there were no tears, as in 2019, after the elimination. It was all in a crack to Simmons and a supreme bitterness of which there is no possible doubt. The pivot tried, he scored 11 points in the last quarter and he was what he is, a megastar who plays touched, but he was very alone, in the game and in a series that he has not played in full, against a Capela that wears out anyone and a team with more heart than his.

Tobias Harris tried and went to 24 points and 14 rebounds, but his irregularity has also marked his career, and he has not returned to be the good middle-class team player that Doc Rivers, a man with many virtues but more and more flaws, created in the Clippers. The (other) mistake of this Clippers project was to offer the maximum to the forward and not to Jimmy Butler, that all-rounder that curbed the irrepressible egos and pretenses of greatness of the young stars of the Sixers, and with which they reached the furthest their way to the ring. To the seventh game. But one resolved in the last shot and not with the embarrassing image seen tonight. And with a pitch without which history could be rewritten, and which avoided an overtime that had forced, wow, Jimmy Butler.

Daryl Morey is a genius, but magic doesn’t exist, and he’s going to have a hard time looking for exits and not getting stuck with a squad full of problems. Simons has a whopping 165 million dollars guaranteed until 2025 and Tobias 148 until 2024. And this without counting with the 94 of Embiid, committed until 2023 with the team of his life and a hobby that dismisses his family with whistles and boos. Morey will have to handle those numbers, contracts that he did not sign, to see how he surrounds the center. And by the way, decide what to do with a Rivers that seems totally burned and has been forced to improvise on the fly and correct other and own defects: give up Howard almost entirely in the rotation, not be clear with Simmons time on track, play the key minutes with a veteran like George Hill … well, things and more. And all, or almost all, wrong.

Trae Young is crowned

The failure of the Sixers is, of course, the success of the Hawks. They are the first team since the 1994 Pacers to sneak into the Conference Finals without a single All Star. And they do so with a fabulous history: a triple by Trae Young with two minutes to go gave the Hawks a four lead (89-93), who would no longer lose the lead. And the base himself put, in this way, the roundabout to a season in which they were limp and exercised the empowerment of the player so that Lloyd Pierce, a good uncle, came out and looked for a new speech from the interim Nat McMillan, a man whose reputation was in tatters and who had lost in the first round to the Pacers for the last four years in a row. Well, McMillan reaches the East finals against the Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton … and Mike Budenholzer, who led the last Hawks to reach that round: in 2015, with Hill, Horford, Korver and company. It seems like a thousand years have passed.

Trae played an apparently bad game, with 5 of 23 in field goals, 2 of 11 in triples and 6 losses. But he finished with 21 + 10 and emerged at the end, where the great players do, to lead the city of Atlanta to a theoretically impossible dream. and that he will end up (or not) in the series against the Bucks. Kevin Huerter was little more than a hero (27 points in a great shooting series), Josh Collins did everything (14 + 16), Capela a little less (13 + 6), and Bogdanovic, denied facing the basket (2 8, 0-4 on triples), was seated by a good decision by McMillan and remained cold on the bench, with his hot teammates on the court. Gallinari, with 17 points, played his minutes. And by the way, Lou Williams (6 points) reaches the Eastern finals in his homeland, something that seemed unthinkable a few months ago.. On his arrival home, a Rajon Rondo took part who set course for the Clippers and who is also playing in the Conference finals, but in the West. Curiosities of the destination.

So it is. Tonight, a day of rest before facing a season finale marked clearly and completely by injuries. But here what counts is to win and that will be four teams that have been hand in hand with success for a short time and that they are traditionally losers. The Hawks, to dream. And the Sixers, without Conference finals since 2001, without references beyond the memory of long-awaited stars like Allen Iverson and with the project in check, and almost in mate. Trae is crowned and ends with the queen. And the king, alone, moves around the board trying to find an impossible miracle and avoid an ending that ends (spoilers beware) like all chess games … and anything else: with a winner and a loser. The problem for the Sixers is that they have been losing for a long time.. And there is no light at the end of the tunnel. Time for reflection and to play the 2001 playoffs. Another spirit and another historical moment, without a doubt. Another team. Other heroes. Another franchise. And very different from the current one. That is the bad.