The professional teams of the Philadelphia Sixers (NBA) and the New Jersey Devils (NHL) became the first professional teams to unveil salary cuts to staff. that they have fixed in their respective organizations.

03/24/2020 at 10:34

CET

EFE

Both teams they have notified workers that starting next month they will be subject to a wage cut of at least 20 percent and their workday will be reduced to four days as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that affects the entire country.

“As we look at the environment presented by the evolution of COVID-19 and the long-term impact that the suspension of events and parties will have on our organization and industry, we will take measures”, explained Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, in a statement sent to employees.

“To ensure that we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time salaried employees to temporarily reduce their wages by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week. “O’Neil noted.

The pay cuts will affect full-time employees earning $ 50,000 or more and will go up to 20% for those who earn $ 70,000 or more. News of the pay cuts for the group owned by Josh Harris was unveiled by the newspaper “The New York Times.”

“In addition to supporting our people, we are committed to playing an ongoing role in funding efforts to help the hardest-hit residents in our home cities,” O’Neil said in the statement. “In the coming days, we will establish partnerships in Philadelphia, Camden, and Newark to help our neighbors with food distribution. and resources during this public health crisis, “said O’Neil.

In a memo sent to the teams last Friday, The NBA announced that it plans to release the players their full salaries on April 1. But the league left open the possibility of recovering future wages for games canceled as of April 15., according to the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement. Force majeure allows the retention of 1 / 92.6 of a player’s seasonal salary per game canceled based on catastrophic circumstances.

The provision covers various scenarios, including war, natural disasters, and epidemics / pandemics. (For force majeure purposes, the league considers each team to have played five preseason games, 82 regular-season games and 5.6 playoff games)

