Sixers alarm: Embiid, torn meniscus

The Sixers are in trouble, and they all go through Joel Embiid’s fitness. The Cameroonian pivot has a tear in the meniscus in his right knee and will be evaluated day by day, as reported by the team sources and the usual ones, Adrian Wijnarowski and Shams Charania, have made public. The fight against injuries has been a constant in the career of the center, who when he is at 100% shows an MVP level (28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds this season), but that is the most important part of a template prepared to surround you and that totally depends on your figure.

Sixers center Joel Embiid has a small meniscus tear in his right knee and will be day-to-day, team says. He’s out for Game 5 tonight. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 2, 2021

After getting injured in the fourth game of the series against the Wizards, the team is left without its fundamental pillar and has to get the tie in the fifth game so that a series that it had on track does not get lost. And he will have to do it with or without Embiid, that if he delays his return he could see from the bench as his team faces a long series against the Hawks (presumably and if they close the match against the Knicks) that was not anticipated at the beginning, with the good side of the table thanks to having the best record in the East, which gives them a field advantage in all playoffs. The most important and if it happens, the one that faces them against Bucks or Nets in a hypothetical conference finals, a round that they have not reached since 2001, with Iverson, Larry Brown, Mutombo and company.

Since the arrival of Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey, the Sixers have been in charge of starting a new stage in which they can truly qualify for the ring, and for this they have surrounded Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with shooters (Danny Green, Seth Curry) and some luxury veteran (Dwight Howard, very good this season). However, nothing works without the main cog of the construction, the dominant 2.13 pivot who is a physical marvel whose only defect is the eternal fight against injuries, almost the only stone in his way. Now, the Sixers are on alert as they try to close out the tie against the Wizards and they wait for some Hawks who can complicate things without Embiid. A player without whom they cannot win the ring.