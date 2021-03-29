Six young ‘Trinidadians’ arrested for stabbing a child under 11 years old in Madrid in a fight between Latino gangs

Latino gangs continue to star in violent scenes in the streets that frighten neighbors, especially in the Villaverde neighborhood, where they occur more frequently. The last episode has resulted in six young people arrested, four of them minors, belonging to the Latin band ‘Trinitarios’ as alleged perpetrators of serious injuries and criminal organization for stabbing an 11-year-old boy, as reported by a spokesman for the Madrid Police Headquarters.

It all happened on March 6 in the Madrid neighborhood of Villaverde Bajo, when a group of minors who was meeting he was attacked on Clara Schumann Street by another group with weapons and machetes shouting “Patria”.

A group of about fifteen young people between 14 and 17 years old arrived at the place and with little discussion assaulted an 11-year-old boy with sticks and knives, semi-tapping his little finger of a hand, among other wounds. He was transferred to the La Paz hospital.

Three ‘Dominicans’ arrested for attempted murder, one with a firearm

On the other hand, in a parallel investigation, three members of the band ‘Dominican Don’t Play’ have been arrested as pother perpetrators of two attempted homicides, one of them with a firearm, which took place throughout this year.

The investigation of the investigations began on the night of March 6 when a group of about 15 youths approached a minor, attacking him with sticks and machetes at the same time that they used slogans typical of this type of gangs.

The minor, who took refuge in an establishment in the area, sustained serious stab injuries and semi-amputation of the little finger for which he had to undergo surgery.

After an exhaustive investigation, the agents of the Provincial Information Brigade of the National Police of Madrid managed to identify the alleged perpetrators of the aggressor group and established a device to arrest them. The entry and search took place simultaneously in the homes of those arrested. After their arrest, they were placed at the disposal of the Guard Court and the four minors of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

The other operation began on January 5, when a group of people with machetes and a firearm shot point-blank at a male who was accompanied by three women on a street in the Madrid district of Usera.

In addition, during noon on March 13, in the same district, a man was attacked by a group of young men carrying machetes, causing head and armpit injuries.

The investigation tasks carried out by the Provincial Information Brigade determined that both actions they wore the signature of the same band and that they had been perpetrated by the members of the same ‘Coro’ of the Latin band Dominican Don’t Play.

After various steps, it was possible to find out the identity of three of those responsible, one of them a participant in both attacks. arresting the agents to all of them and making available to the judicial authority two of the detainees and the third at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.