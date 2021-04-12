Six-year-old girl found a bullet in her bag of Cheetos



A bullet appeared in a bag of Cheetos

A six-year-old girl from Montana got a singular surprise when she tasted a bag of Cheetos Flamin ‘Hot. Inside was a bullet that was covered like the rest of the fried foods, by flavoring.

The mother of the minor, Chelle kenmille, was the one who was in charge of viralizing the images through his Twitter account.

“We found a bullet in the bag of Flamin ‘hot Cheetos that we bought yesterday for my children, ”the woman wrote on social media.

So we found this bullet in my sons bag of Flamin ‘hot Cheetos we bought yesterday! @Fritolay #FritoLay #Flaminhot #WTHChesterCheetah pic.twitter.com/sjks1AKv1r – Chelle Kenmille (@ kenmille78) April 4, 2021

Bow Horn Weasel, The father of the girl who had the unpleasant surprise, contacted the Frito-Lay company to let them know of the incident. The man ruled out for now filing a lawsuit against the company.

“We are very sorry for the delay in responding. We really appreciate getting our attention. We take this very seriously and want to know more ”, The company responded in early April through its social networks.

For many Internet users, this case revealed two major problems afflicting the United States. Junk food and the proliferation of firearms.

In fact, Cheetos are considered to be one of the top 10 foods that are low feed and high in saturated fat.

Cheetos are a non-satiating snack that will increase your intake of calories, saturated fat, and sodium. They also have sugar, lots of seasonings, coloring, and additives like MSG (that’s why you like them so much). Also, you will hardly eat just one serving, you can end up with the bag.

Long-term, potato-rich diets and similar fast-digesting, carbohydrate-rich foods they can contribute to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

On the other hand, there is the issue of easy access to firearms in the American Union. Just Thursday, President Joe Biden announced a series of measures to limit the proliferation of weapons, which have led to multiple shootings over the years.

So far this year they have registered 11,424 deaths from gun actions in the United States, including 132 shootings, such as the one in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, where 10 people were killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

President Joe biden had advanced during his campaign that he would take important actions in the fight against the use of firearms, such as tightening the review of the history of who can buy legally, as well as pushing the ban on the sale of assault equipment and fight against so-called “ghost weapons”, those that are trafficked in parts.

