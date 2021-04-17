Six winners of the Primitiva take 35,000 euros and the jackpot amounts to 9.5 million

The draw for the Primitive held this Saturday has left a total of 6 second category winners (5 hits + complementary) who have won a prize of 34,932.92 euros each.

On the other hand, this Saturday there have been no winners of the special category or of the first category, so the generated jackpot that will be put into play next Thursday will be greater.

In this way, a single first category winner with a special category could win 9.5 million of euros, informs Lotteries and State Betting.

The collection This Saturday’s draw has amounted to a total of 11,927,529 euros.

The Primitiva draw is held twice a week, the Thursdays and Saturdays, being the raffle with the highest acceptance in Spain.