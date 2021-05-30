Six Weight Loss Tricks According to Harvard University Weight Loss Experts

A large percentage of the population has ever tried to lose weight dieting. Sometimes they work, and you lose weight for a while. But most of the time, the weight comes back, even with weights higher than before the diet.

In a new documentary called Better, Harvard University doctors explain why weight loss involves more than “calories in, calories out.” and how not all calories are the same. And real people share their struggles with obesity, the shame that can come with it, and the solutions that worked for them.

One of those doctors, JoAnn Manson, MD, head of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, told Today why losing weight is so difficult and sharing her ideas to make the process easier.

Why Cutting Calories Doesn’t Work

The problem with diets that severely restrict calories is that they are counterproductive. That’s because when you don’t eat enough, your body responds by slowing down your metabolism.

“The slowdown in metabolism sabotages the effort to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight,” Manson said. “When you eat even the same number of calories as you did before, you are gaining weight faster. This is one of the reasons people so often lose weight briefly on a diet. They may lose weight in the first few months. , but then they get it back“, says the expert.

How unhealthy foods sabotage your system

Choosing unhealthy foods can also lead to weight gain. And it is not as simple as eating too many calories. An unhealthy diet triggers changes in the way the brain, gut, and hormones work together. “An unhealthy diet it will cause more inflammation. That includes inflammation in the brain and adverse effects on hormones that influence brain function, “Manson said.

Have you ever noticed how you can eat a whole bag of chips or a packet of cookies? Highly processed foods, refined carbohydrates, and sugar don’t make you feel full. “They actually lead to a kind of rebound hunger where you’re eating a lot more calories than you would need if you were on a high-quality diet,” Manson said.

Processed foods often have the nutrients and fiber stripped of them. It is more likely that are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream, causing a sudden spike in insulin. That’s what makes you hungry and can lead to overeating and weight gain.

Processed foods can also change the gut microbiome. The microbiome is made up of bacteria that live in your gut. Eating lots of red meat, processed foods, and fried foods can make your gut microbiome less healthy, while eat lots of plant-based foods and high-fiber foods like legumes can make it healthier.

Five foods that can help you lose weight

A diet rich in whole foods and plants, such as the Mediterranean diet, can help you achieve satiety. And it won’t slow down your metabolism, Manson says. Therefore, will not sabotage weight loss plans or maintain a healthy weight.

Non-starchy vegetables. A good rule of thumb is that if it grows above ground and can be eaten raw, it is probably starchy. Low fructose fruits. Berries are especially good, but Manson said most fruits are fine as long as you don’t eat excessive amounts Fiber-rich carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes Unsaturated fats like those found in olive oil and fish .High quality proteins such as lentils, salmon and shellfish.

These featured foods can also help with mental health. “When you have a healthy dietary pattern, your hormones are back in balance “says Manson. “It has a favorable effect on mood and emotional well-being.”

Healthy eating shouldn’t deprive you of food

If your diet tends toward less healthy foods, you might think that making this change means making sacrifices. But Manson said that’s not the case: “When you have a high-quality, healthy diet, you shouldn’t feel deprived of the foods you enjoy. “

In fact, it is essential that the person does not feel deprived by the food choices they are making. “If you feel deprived, all sorts of things will happen that sabotage your ability to maintain a healthy weight,” he said. You may find yourself choking or derailing your entire diet because it’s making you unhappy.

And a high-quality diet means choosing these foods most of the time. You can still find room for foods like pizza, chips, and ice cream. “If there are specific foods that don’t fall under the healthy diet umbrella, you could still eat those foods periodically,” Manson says. It is about not eating them every day or several times a day. A whim on the weekends, or a small one every day, is fine.

Exercise is essential

Manson said it’s important not to overlook exercise when it comes to managing your weight. “It is really important to have a physically active lifestyle to maintain a healthy weight and optimal health“He said. Resistance exercises help prevent the loss of lean body mass and muscle that accompanies aging. And building muscle mass can boost metabolism and help maintain a healthy weight.

How to measure progress

You don’t need to count calories or weigh yourself, Manson says. If you eat the right foods, you can count on satiety as your guide. Progress can be tracked by the way the clothes fit and measuring waist circumference every few weeks. That’s a key marker because belly fat is more likely to be linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases.