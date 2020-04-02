Connecticut State Governor Ned Lamont reported that a baby as young as six weeks old died of the COVID-19 coronavirus

EFE –

A six-week-old baby died in Connecticut (USA), allegedly due to complications related to COVID-19, which would make him one of the youngest victims of the disease, announced Wednesday the governor of that state, Ned Lamont.

“Today, with heartbreaking sadness, we can confirm the first pediatric death in Connecticut related to # COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was rushed to a hospital late last week and could not be saved, “the governor explained on his Twitter account.

In a chain of messages, the governor explained that tests confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. “This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications related to COVID-19“he pointed out.

The governor of Connecticut He recalled that this is a virus that “attacks the most fragile without mercy. This also emphasizes the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others,” he added, “could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time. “

U.S This Wednesday has exceeded 200,000 infections by the coronavirus – specifically there are already 213,372 cases -, and Florida has decided to join the states that have ordered the confinement of its citizens due to the increase in infections of COVID-19While New York, the global epicenter of the pandemic with 84,000 cases, announced that it anticipates that the peak of infections in its region will not occur until the end of April.

In this context, the state of Connecticut It is number 13 in the USA in infections, with 3,557 cases and 85 deaths, among which is the one of the baby of just six weeks from Hartford.