Miami. Six hotels in the entertainment complex of Universal Orlando Resort, in central Florida, will open gradually starting next Tuesday, and with social distancing and disinfection measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company announced yesterday.

Guests staying at these hotels can visit the Universal Studios theme parks next Wednesday and Thursday, before the general reopening to the public, which will be on Friday, June 5.

The Universal Orlando Resort hotels, operated by Loews Hotels & Co, which will open from Tuesday are Hard rock, Loews Royal Pacific, Loews Sapphire Falls, Cabana Bay Beach, Adventure and Endless Summer Resort-Surfside Inn and Suites.

On the other hand, this week the Disney theme parks in Orlando –Magic kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot– announced that they plan to gradually reopen in mid-July.

These resorts, vital to Florida’s economy, closed since last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom foresee their reopening for the July 11, and four days later Hollywood Studios and Epcot will do it, reported the Walt Disney World company, which has already opened its park in Shanghai (China).

All Orlando theme parks have primarily established, for both visitors and their workers, the use of face covers, social distancing, temperature verification and reduced capacity both at attractions and in restaurants and parking lots.

Similarly, there is an increase in cleaning and disinfection in general and points of greater contact, the increase in “contactless” payment and some areas and events will be temporarily closed.

In Florida, which has been progressing in the first phase of economic reopening since May 4, more than 53,000 confirmed cases COVID-19 and at least 2,364 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

