Are you taking advantage of home confinement? Beyond spending all day watching movies on Netflix, videos on YouTube or spending hours and hours in front of the TV playing the PlayStation 4, there is also time to do many other things such as playing sports or learn new skills.

For example we can practice improving our photo editing with some of the best apps available for Android or if we have an Apple MacBook, we can also take advantage of the 90-day free trial that the Cupertino company offers us in two of its most popular tools, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, essential for video and music editing.

But we still have better plans. Why not use these days to learn programming, application development, electronics, or Internet of Things concepts? What if we told you that it is possible thanks to some totally free online courses? What sounds interesting?

Learn programming, electronics and app development with the best totally free online courses

Many people believe that children and students, in addition to having to learn mathematics, language and English, should learn basic concepts of programming and electronics in schools and universities. Well, we will not be the ones to contradict them, however we consider that whenever one is interested, it is never too late to learn something new, whether we are old or young.

That is why Samsung, in addition to manufacturing large devices such as the latest Galaxy S20, has launched together with the Laboratory of Technological Integrable Systems of Brazil – it is an institution of technological development, with lines of action recognized nationally and internationally, making it in a world reference center dedicated to the development and innovation in advanced technologies – the “Code IoT” platform. On said platform we can find today six totally free courses to learn programming and Internet of Things skills.

Specifically we have at our disposal the following courses:

Introduction to the Internet of Things

Learning to program

Electronics: basic concepts and components

Physical programming

Applications for mobile devices

Connected smart objects

As we have referenced before, The courses are completely free and are taught in Portuguese, Spanish and English. so there is no problem regarding the language. Each one lasts for about 4-5 weeks and barely requires 2-4 hours of dedication per week, making them perfect for those who also have to work every day. Once we complete the courses and have successfully passed the tests that are requested, We will be rewarded with a certificate that certifies having successfully completed the course.

In short, it is never too late to learn especially if what they teach us are such entertaining topics as programming, application development or electronics. In addition, not only will not be able to record a single euro, but we can do them quietly in our homes. But quickly, because the registration date ends on April 6.

