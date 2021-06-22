Six tips to avoid allergies when driving

Spring and early summer are the worst times for allergy sufferers. In addition, according to the Mapfre Foundation, its symptoms cause distractions that cause many deaths a year on Spanish roads. That is why it is necessary to pay special attention and take action on it.

Many of the automotive brands carry a HEPA filter that prevents the entry of pollen into the cabin. Does your car carry it? It is best to ask the salesperson who sold you the car or look at the filter section of the maintenance book vehicle. There should appear a seal from an organization such as TÜV Rheinland or ECARF certifying that the model has passed anti-allergy tests in the laboratory.

Of course, when the driver or someone who usually travels in the car has allergy problems, they should change the pollen filter once a year (especially if they drive a lot in the city) or clean it with pressurized air. New one costs between 15 and 30 euros and the difference in price is due to the fact that the most expensive ones are made of activated carbon that filter pollen better much better. You will know if it is dirty if there are problems with the air conditioning (it does not work at maximum performance or sometimes it even smells a little bad).

Also, you can reduce up to 99% of pollen that goes into your car if you follow these six simple tips:

Windows rolled up

The easiest way to prevent pollen from entering the car is to drive with the windows up (especially if you are going on a road with many plants around it).

Travel without animals

Their hair affects allergies a lot as it retains parasites, dirt and … pollen from plants. If you have to travel with animals, you have to wash them at least once a week, or carry them in the trunk.

Air recirculation

This system prevents taking air from outside the vehicle. All cars have this device and, in spring, it is essential to connect it to prevent pollen from entering the cabin.

Keep the interior very clean

Especially if the upholstery of your car is made of fabric. If you can clean the upholstery at home, it is best to use a steam cleaner (steam is very effective in this type of fabric) or with hot water and a sponge.

Drive with sunglasses

Although it may seem a lie, wearing sunglasses makes your eyes more protected. In this way, the itching and tearing that are so annoying when driving will be reduced.

Travel at appropriate times

Avoid sunrise and sunset, the hours of the day with the highest concentration of pollen in the air. Madrid, Castilla La Mancha, Extremadura and Andalusia are the autonomous communities with the highest pollen levels in spring.

Beware of medications

Usually the antihistamines that are prescribed to combat allergies do not make patients sleepy (at least the latest generation). However, you must always make sure of the effects of medications while driving, as drowsiness is one of the main causes of accidents. When in doubt, consult your doctor.

Previous information

If you are going to travel, check the pollen levels in the Spanish Aerobiology Network on the website www.uco.es (telephone 957 218 719).

Via: Allergy Care