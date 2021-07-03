Six survivors found after shocking landslide in Japan

The panorama in Atami (Japan), this Saturday, due to the torrential rains. (Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via . via .)

The rescue services have found alive six survivors of a huge landslide that occurred this Saturday in the Japanese city of Atami, outside Tokyo, according to the Japanese network TBS.

The rescued are not in danger of death, according to the sources of the chain. Until this news, there was evidence of at least a score of disappeared by the landslide, which has devastated ten houses this Saturday in the Izusan district.

“The heavy rains have caused the land to give way and the landslide has occurred (…). He picked up speed and took several entire houses with people inside, ”said the governor of Shizuoka, Heita Kawakatsu, according to the Japan Times newspaper.

At the moment, the Police and Fire Brigades are working in the area and are carrying out rescue and search work for the disappeared with the collaboration of some thirty military personnel, while some 200 homes have been left without electricity. Firefighters have reported about 10 calls from people trapped in their homes.

“On alert, at the highest level”

According to the Fire Department, at around 10:30 a.m. (local time) they received the alert call of the event, and as reported by the Shizuoka prefecture, there has been a flow of debris that has devastated several houses.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has already spoken with Disaster Minister Yasufumi Tanahashi, and a commission has been convened within the Prime Minister’s office to gather all relevant information.

“There may be heavy rains due to the stormy front, so we will have to be on alert, at the highest level,” Suga pointed out during the emergency committee meeting.

Meanwhile, they have also stopped …

