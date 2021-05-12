Six sunglasses for women and men for less than 20 euros

Girl in the pool with sunglasses (Photo: ShotPrime via Getty Images)

It seems to be resisting, but the sun is already beginning to shine in all its splendor. The days of dazzling light are here and sunglasses are the essential accessory, for women and men.

With colored crystals, metal frames, classic style, avant-garde designs … the catalog is almost infinite and there are them for all tastes and all pockets.

Here we present a selection of the best-selling models of the Northweek brand, which during these days offers a 50% discount. The opportunity cannot be missed!

Classic sunglasses (Photo: NORTHWEEK)

Black frames and lenses, perfect for fans of total black and those who prefer to go unnoticed. With a classic and sporty design, they are always a hit. You can buy these sunglasses here for 15 euros – with a 50% discount.

Mirrored glasses (Photo: NORTHWEEK)

The translucent frame and blue mirrored lenses give these sunglasses a futuristic flair. For the most daring. You can buy them here for 15 euros – with a 50% discount.

Square glasses (Photo: NORTHWEEK)

This square model is one of the most modern in the brand’s sunglasses catalog. A design with strength and personality. You can buy them here for 17.50 euros – with a 50% discount.

Green glass glasses (Photo: NORTHWEEK)

These sunglasses combine an on-trend design with a lightweight, ergonomic look. They are a true style statement. You can buy them here for 17.50 euros – with a 50% discount.

Metallic sunglasses (Photo: NORTHWEEK)

Style, versatility and personality define these sunglasses with an urban air, thanks to their metal frame and blue lenses. You can buy them here for 20 euros – with a 50% discount.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.