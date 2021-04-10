Six states are taking steps to prevent your stimulus check from being garnished



Some states are taking steps to prevent a creditor from taking your stimulus check.

Photo: ARIF ALI / AFP / Getty Images

In mid-March, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan law, which contemplates $ 1.9 billion. With it came a round of stimulus checks worth $ 1,400 that has been pouring into recipients’ bank accounts for weeks. But not everyone who is eligible for direct deposit has that money.

While some people are simply waiting for a check or debit card to arrive in the mail, others may not receive their stimulus check money if a creditor decides to take it instead.

Stimulus checks can be garnished

The previous two rounds of stimulus checks were set up so that creditors could not go after stimulus funds to collect outstanding debt. But this current round is different, and sadly, stimulus check recipients are not protected from seizure of their funds.

If a creditor can get a judgment against a beneficiary they could go for those funds to collect an existing debt.

A creditor will go to the bank for your funds, and the banking institution will often garnish or freeze the account holder’s assets to pay off the debt. So if the stimulus check funds go to that bank account can be turned over to a creditor.

Related: What Are The Worst Ways To Spend Your Stimulus Check

States that oppose embargoes:

At the federal level stimulus check recipients are not protected from having their money seizedHowever, some states are taking steps to avoid it.

The governors of New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, as well as the attorneys general of Massachusetts, New York, and Nebraska, They have taken steps in recent weeks to prevent creditors from seizing stimulus funds.

New Jersey, for example, enlisted the support of 49 different banks and credit unions to protect stimulus check payments from garnishment attempts.

The best solution would be for the protection to come from the federal level. Only a group of Democratic lawmakers presented a bill to avoid the stimulus embargo, however no legislation was passed which left many Americans vulnerable to having their stimulus check funds garnished.

Related: What are the 13 states that still tax total unemployment insurance benefits and do not apply the IRS exemption

The good news is that Stimulus checks are protected from garnishment to meet certain federal debts such as back taxes. But some creditors will not hesitate to go for the money you owe them, even if it means taking away the only way to survive in the midst of the pandemic.

However, while it seems positive that a group of states are taking steps to protect beneficiaries from money garnishment, action may not be enough.

Many people depend on their stimulus checks to cover bills like rent, food, and utilities. Taking those funds away from you could be catastrophic. Unfortunately, in most states, there is nothing stopping that from happening at this time.

You may be interested: