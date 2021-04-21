Six Spanish referees could be on the official list for the Eurocup tomorrow

04/21/2021 at 11:07 AM CEST

It will be tomorrow Thursday when, except for surprise, the referees chosen by UEFA for the Eurocup next summer will be known. A list that will be around 18 referees and where except for surprise there will be two Spanish referees: Antonio Mateu Lahoz Y Carlos del Cerro Grande.

In the case of the Valencian, his presence is assured. He is one of the heaviest referees in Europe and we have the latest example in the recent Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG. Meeting where he did a very good refereeing and where he was the president of the UEFA referees, Roberto Rosetti, who was in charge of evaluating it.

And then there is Carlos del Cerro who also starts with many more options after the great refereeing he did in the second leg of the quarterfinals between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City.

They will be part of a list of around 18 referees and where there may be surprises. Together with the two Spaniards, the two Germans seem safe (Brych Y Zwayer), being able to be left out Aytekin. Italian is also safe Daniele orsato and the two DutchMakkelie Y Kuipers). We must also add almost certainly the two French (Bastien Y Turpin), the two English (Michael Oliver Y Taylor) in addition to the safe presence of a Slovenian. It is striking that Skomina has disappeared from the last designations and may appear Vincic. Polish has also disappeared Marciniak.

There is a list that is added among the chosen ones and where the Turk can be Çakir, the scotch Collum, the portuguese Artur Soares or romanian Hategan.

Each referee will carry his VAR team except in leagues where it does not exist

The normal thing is that each referee has assigned a team of VAR and AVAR that will accompany him all the games. This means that if they finally come Mateu Y The hill, there will be four companions. And here it seems clear that Hernandez Hernandez Y From Burgos Bengoechea are the companions of the Valencian referee while Martinez Munuera Y Sanchez Martinez whoever accompanies From Cerro Grande.

This does not mean that they can even act as VAR also in a meeting that is called by a referee that does not have this technology in their country.