Six small stocks with a technical future and a positive accumulated price

2021 is still a somewhat uncertain year for many sectors that have suffered from market instability since last year. However, there are several companies that have managed to reinvent themselves and come out of this pothole practically unscathed, thanks to their strength.

Started the second quarter of 2021, some small values ​​stand out due to technical analysis and, in addition, they manage to sneak into the companies that rise in the Alternative Stock Market. Among these best values ​​we find CLERHP, GRINO ECOLOGIC, Mondo TV, ALTIA CONSULT., Atrys Health and NBI Bearings.

Engineering, at the helm

Within this ranking, the first place is for CLERHP, a company specializing in the design, calculation and construction of structures, which accumulates annual increases of almost 55% at BME Growth.

On the other hand, the technical stock market indicators reflect the good evolution of the Group with a total score of 9 out of 10 possible points and a marked upward trend, both in the long and medium term.

Likewise, Clerhp’s fundamental analysis anticipates a general improvement in margins due to the optimization of the company’s structure; “The net result will evolve to 3.51 million in 2023 and EBITDA to 6.37 million at the end of the period”, in the words of the analyst María Mira.

Clerhp in three years? “I see a very digital company, with an absolutely disruptive business model, growing at multiples unthinkable today. We do see ourselves absolutely leading the concrete engineering sector,” said Juan Andrés Romero, CEO, on March 29. of CLERHP Estructuras, in the Ei Committee that Clerhp starred in.

Another engineering company, GRINO ECOLOGIC, and the communication and advertising company Mondo TV, accompany Clerhp in this technical outstanding. Both, with a score of 9 out of 10, maintain a growing guideline and advance in the year by 26.14% (Griñó) and 58.52% (Mondo TV), respectively.

Along with electronics and health

The next two companies with the best technical score in the small stock market are ALTIA CONSULT. and Atrys Health. Both, with a note of 8.5 out of 10, maintain their upward trend and positive moment, in addition to a long-term volume and medium-term volatility in “green”. From the downside, medium-term volume and long-term volatility.

While Altia’s titles add 12% more this year, those of Atrys do so above 6% in a year, 2021, in which the company chaired by Santiago de Torres reached record highs at the end of January 21. , at 10.60 euros.

What’s more, throughout this year Atrys has accelerated in its inorganic growth strategy. If this April the medical company announced the purchase of 100% of the shares of Radio-Onkologie Amsler (“ROAG”) -a Swiss company founded in 2003 that offers radiotherapy treatments for oncological pathologies and has two centers-, in February was made with 95% of Lenitudes for 16.6 million euros. All this without forgetting the takeover bid launched by Atrys for 100% of the shares of ASPY on January 25, 2021 and that, almost three months later, having met the conditions, will have an acceptance period that will end on January 6 May.

Finally, the ranking of the best small values ​​by technician and accumulated revaluation in the stock market closes the company NBI Bearings, dedicated to the design, manufacture and marketing of bearings, which this April has achieved new historical highs in its price, at 6.10 euros, a figure that has animated its accumulated up to 35%.

During the last quarter of 2020, as well as last January, the demand from the NBI Bearings Group has shown signs of recovery. Regarding the first quarter of 2021, the Group estimates that revenues will reach an amount of 8.5 million euros and an EBITDA of 1.8 million euros will be generated. Likewise, the main lines of action of NBI Bearings for 2021 are framed in an integration of the companies acquired by the Group, the promotion of the commercial activity of bearings, avoiding the increase of the net financial debt and, finally, the active search operations to help drive inorganic growth.

From the technical side, the stock market indicators give it a score of 8 out of 10 possible points and it remains in a bullish phase, with volatility and long-term volume as the only negative parameters.

