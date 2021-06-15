Six Small Continuous Market Stocks With Upward Potential

Baron de Ley, Alantra, Aedas Homes, Applus, AmRest and Prosegur Cash, six leading entities in the Continuous Market, have left consolidation behind and have advanced to a bull phase of the cycle. The real estate agency and the restaurant company point to the technical outstanding with a score of 9 points out of 10 in the case of both entities. AmRest registers the largest technical increase considering its previous 0 rating points. The rest of the values ​​advance to 7.5 points and are placed at the starting line of the bullish phase.

These ratings take into account the stock’s medium and long-term trend, fast and slow total momentum, long- and medium-term volume, and medium and long-term amplitude range.

Technical indicators help us to read the charts and select the best companies to invest in. In this webinar, we explain their importance and how we apply them in Ei Premium with tools available to subscribers.

The bull phase it is determined by an unquestionable uptrend value, which is freely rising, has reduced volatility and volume increasing or stabilizing. It is a value of ten.

A value in consolidation It is one that has had an upward trend and is dedicated to rest or see what happens. Volume loses steam, volatility falls and indicators stagnate. See technical indicators on stock and stocks.

The rebound phase it is that of those values ​​that come from a punishment and are trying to improve. A security that rebounds, triggers buy signals, increases volume, falls volatility and begins to show signs that the situation could improve. If this continues, the most normal thing is that you have a passing score.

Aedas Homes and Am Rest: technical outstanding

Aedas Homes and AmRest are the best positioned securities from the technical point of view by registering a score of 9 points out of 10 starting from 6.5 and 0 points respectively. The company belonging to the hospitality sector stands out as it registers the highest technical rise in the continuous market.

Regarding its technical indicators, which measure the trend, the fast and slow total moment, the volume and the volatility in the medium and long term, these indicate that the trend of both companies is upward in the medium and long term. The fast and slow total moment follows the same path, reflecting positive results in both cases. The volume of securities, on the other hand, breaks the dynamics and presents a mixed analysis, decreasing in the long term and increasing in the medium term in the Aedas Homes indices and vice versa in the case of AmRest. Finally, volatility is decreasing in both cases, so it has a positive evolution.

The good results of the real estate derive from the opportunities that are appearing in the real estate sector. According to María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, ”since the last tranche of fiscal year 2020, but especially since the beginning of this year, formalized pre-sales are having an extraordinary behavior, well above their forecasts and are being formalized many more operations than were formalized before the Covid ”.

Four entities achieve the notable

Baron de Ley, Alantra, Applus and Prosegur Cash register a score of 7.5 points out of 10 which positions them in an upward stage of the cycle, leaving behind the previous consolidation from which they started with 5.5, 7 respectively and 6.5 points in the case of the last two.

Regarding your indicators, all entities register an upward trend both in the medium and long term, while the fast and slow total moment is positive in all of them except Prosegur Cash, which points to a mixed negative in the slow total and positive in the fast total.

The volume of the titles appears as the negative point of the diagnosis in the four values ​​as they reflect a decreasing dynamics in the medium and long term. The cash management company is once again the exception as it presents a mixed analysis, decreasing in the long term and increasing in the medium term. Finally, the range of amplitude indicates a mixed result that is increasing in the long term and decreasing in the medium term in all companies.

At the other extreme, the cases of Aena Y Tubacex stand out, abandoning the upward dynamics and replacing it with a consolidation stage, decreasing from 7.5 to 5.5 points the first and from 7.5 to 6.5 points the second. Finally, CAF is in last place, which has experienced a technical setback, falling from 5.5 to 4.5 points, thus moving away from consolidation and entering a rebound phase of the cycle.

