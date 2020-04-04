         Six simulation games for our most varied iPhone or iPad

There are many types of simulation games, from the most classic racing games to the strangest ones like construction or skate simulators. In this compilation we see six games of the most varied, planes, cars, trucks and hawks.

X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator

The well-known FAA certified flight simulator has an app for iPhone or iPad. At X-Plane we become pilots of various devices, making approaches, landings, takeoffs, etc. From the flight dynamics to the virtual view of the cabin, passing through the flight routes or the meteorology we enjoy a realism worthy of a great simulator.

We can purchase X-Plane 10 Flight Simulator in the App Store for free.

Car Games & Driving 3D

Despite its name, machine translation is quite an interesting game. More than simple car simulation, the game is oriented to teach the rules of the road with examples and based on repetition. True, the driving rules are those of the United States, but for a general introduction the concepts are applicable. With more than 50 cars to choose from and more than 100 levels we will have a good time driving.

We can buy Car Games & Driving 3D in the App Store for free.

True Skates

As its name suggests, a realistic Skate simulator. With easy gesture-based control and realistic physics we can show off our Skate Park style. From 360-degree turns to hanging or jumping stairs we can do it both in normal mode and in slow motion to see and enjoy the movements. With the different cheats we earn points that we will then use to unlock new levels and move forward in the game.

We can buy True Skates in the App Store for 2.29 euros.

Extreme Off-Road Truck Driver

At the controls of different types of large vehicles (tank truck, bus, four by four, etc.) we are located in a most mountainous terrain with the mission of driving from one point to another. With some 20 missions and challenges we can choose the path we want as long as the vehicle does not turn over or get stuck.

We can purchase Extreme Off-Road Truck Driver‌ in the App Store for free.

Falcon Simulator

Falcon? Yes, in Falcon Simulator we play a hawk in his day to day. Feeding, hunting and escaping from other animals such as foxes or vultures. In the game we find up to 25 species of animals with which to interact in one way or another. Let’s form a family or a group of animals and participate in missions as we progress through the game.

We can buy Falcon Simulator in the App Store for 1.09 euros.

Extreme Car Driving Simulator

At Extreme Car, as its name suggests, we will drive different car models through the most diverse terrains that we can imagine. We can drive wherever we want either by following the rules of the road or completely ignoring them.

We can purchase Extreme Car Driving Simulator in the App Store for free.

