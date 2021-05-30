Six shocking realities about abortion in Spain

Gonzo interviews women who have aborted. (Photo: CAPTURE)

When it comes to unsafe abortions, few people think that they take place in Spain. But, although abortion in this country is legal, overwhelming situations continue to occur that make this process continue without being easy for women.

It is a reality that the Salvados program has shown on LaSexta this Sunday night. With devastating first-person testimonies, Gonzo’s team has managed to expose some realities that a large part of society is still unaware of.

Conscientious objection in some hospitals

Abortion is legal in Spain since the law that was approved in July 2010, but there are public hospitals and autonomous communities in which it is not practiced. As the specialized doctor Silvia Arévalo has explained to Gonzo, it is mainly due to the “conscientious objection” of many doctors. In some communities, it is the entire center that avails itself of this right and refers women to private clinics.

This has led to scandalous data such as the fact that in 2019, in Spain, more than 85% of abortions occurred privately.

Abort 400 km from your home

This gives rise to cases like Claudia, a family medical resident. They informed her in Murcia at 20 weeks of pregnancy that her son had a disease incompatible with life, but they sent her to a private clinic to have an abortion. When she saw the bad reviews that the clinic had, she decided to go to another -also private- in Madrid. He traveled 400 kilometers to experience a traumatic situation.

Lack of humanism with women in some clinics

Claudia had to wait two weeks for an appointment. Two weeks in which he had to pass the tort …

