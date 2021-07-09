Six “sentinel” birds make up the first squad against poison in Spain

07/09/2021 at 12:26 CEST

The conservation organization WWF has launched the campaign “Poison Sentinels& rdquor ;, in which six raptors will be in charge of detecting baits and, thus, preventing the poisoning of animals, an illegal practice that has caused the death of 200,000 specimens in Spain in 25 years.

The campaign will be carried out with the help of six charismatic birds that, equipped with geolocation devices, form a true “feathered squad” to fight from the air against the poison, according to what WWF officials have explained.

Specifically, this patrol is made up of two black vultures (“Escobalón, the leader & rdquor; and“ Timón, the misunderstood & rdquor;), an Egyptian vulture (“Montejo, el graciosillo & rdquor;) and three royal kites (“Jara, the irascible & rdquor ;,“ Helm, the mercenary & rdquor ;, and “Salvia, the unifier & rdquor;).

These tagged birds will act as “sentinels from the air against poison & rdquor ;, a threat that represents“ the first cause of mortality for these species & rdquor; due to the consumption of “deliberately poisoned baits”, has underlined Laura Moreno Ruiz, member of the endangered species program of WWF Spain.

Identification of the corpse as evidence of the crime

The sentinels will allow to detect and act quickly in case of poisoning, since the sacrifice of these birds will make it possible to report this environmental crime as they are equipped with a geolocation system that “identifies the corpse as evidence of the crime & rdquor ;.

Juan José Iglesias, the specialist in monitoring endangered birds of the Group for the Rehabilitation of Native Fauna and its Habitat (GREFA), has stressed that this system not only “allows us to know how they live or where they are dispersed & rdquor; but also “under what circumstances do they die & rdquor ;.

The new marking systems incorporate sensors that reveal whether the bird “was flying, eating or drinking & rdquor; and they even offer information related to the “individual’s body temperature”, Iglesias details.

Iglesias has highlighted that the birds of prey selected for this aerial patrol against poisoned baits act as “umbrellas & rdquor; of other species that also “they run the risk of being poisoned& rdquor ;, since kites, vultures or Egyptian vultures are predators that regulate the ecosystems they inhabit.

This expert recalled the case of “Risco & rdquor ;, a black vulture born and marked in the Catalan Pyrenees, which was found dead in January 2020 near the town of Tres Cantos (Madrid).

Once the corpse of “Risco & rdquor; was located, six red kites and two foxes were found dead, related to the same case of poisoning, committed by a poultry farmer in the area after the loss of several chickens due to fox attacks.

Sentenced to 10 months in prison and a fine of 20,000 euros

“In March 2021, a sentence sentenced the poisoner to 10 months in jail and to pay a penalty of 20,000 euros for interfering in the marking of a protected species & rdquor;, they assure from the NGO.

In addition to air support, WWF will have the help of the canine units of the Civil Guard, who have been detecting poisoned baits since 2007 thanks to the figure of the police dog, which has more than 70 years of service.

Commander Javier Haro has explained that the use of the dog offers “a more effective search for poisoned baits and prohibited gear & rdquor; in addition to “narrowing down the search & rdquor ;, some advantages that allow speeding up the judicial processes to clarify the deaths.

For his part, the captain of the Civil Guard Esteban de Diego has stressed that the canine units “help us seize clandestine deposits of prohibited phytosanitary products & rdquor ;, which cause poisoning” not only of birds, but also of reptiles and endemic fauna of the archipelagos & rdquor ;.

The coordinator of the Andalusian Strategy against Poison (EAV), Íñigo Fajardo, has applauded the initiative because the six winged sentinels “are ecological drones that watch the skies & rdquor ;, whose sacrifice will allow“ to discover the death of dozens of other animals & rdquor; related to the same case.

Fajardo has described the new WWF campaign as “a early warning system& rdquor ;, which has equated to wildfire watchtowers.

The announcement of this «Poison Bird Patrol»Occurs just a few days after more than a hundred large birds, almost all of them raptors, were poisoned and 56 of them have been killed in Salamanca, after ingesting remains of sheep. The Civil Guard continues to investigate what happened and tries to locate those responsible.

Report on poison in Spain: https://wwfes.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/veneno_en_espana_informe_2020_web_corr__1_.pdf

