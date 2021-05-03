Six rockets are fired at a base hosting Americans in Iraq

Six rockets were fired on Monday at an air base north of Baghdad that houses Americans, a security services official told AFP, specifying that a foreign employee of a North American company was slightly injured.

Two salvoes of three rockets each were launched fifteen minutes apart, said this source, who requested anonymity, stating that the projectiles fell in the vicinity of the Balad base, without reaching it.

The source explained that US soldiers were in the area and that a foreign worker from the Sallyport company was slightly injured.

The US Defense Ministry was quick to assert that it was an “Iraqi base” and that “no US or coalition soldiers [contra el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI)] it was assigned to her. “

However, “a private US company has contractors working there for the Iraqis,” adds the statement from ministerial spokeswoman Jessica McNulty, specifying that no US damage or casualties have been reported at the moment.

The attack is the second of its kind in less than 24 hours. Two rockets were fired on Sunday at the Baghdad airport, which has US soldiers deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition.

The rockets launched against the Balad base fell in the area where US logistics companies are based, in particular Sallyport, which provides maintenance services to the F-16s.

The attack has not been claimed for now, but Washington routinely accuses Iraqi armed groups close to Iran of attacking its troops and diplomats in Baghdad and the military bases that host them.

In total, nearly 30 bomb or rocket attacks have targeted Iraqi coalition logistics convoys, bases that house US soldiers or US diplomatic missions since Joe Biden came to power in late January.

With information from AFP