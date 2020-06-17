The category opts for a single scenario to resolve the Championship

With these six races they get a season of a total of 11 appointments

Three doublets will be held, each one will use a different track configuration

Formula E has decided to end its season with a peculiar ending: six races in Berlin, to be held in nine days, to decide the new champion of the category.

The electric category has decided to end its season with three doubles on the circuit of the historic Tempelhof airport. The electrical category was one of the first to be hit by the worldwide crisis of the covid-19. Their championship had already started, but they could only hold five races before having to cripple everything due to the pandemic. The category entered the break with Antonio Félix da Costa as leader, but with Mitch Evans only 11 points.

In recent months they have worked on a solution to be able to name a worthy champion and the conclusion is that they will hold three doubles in Berlin, in August, to end the season. Will be six races in total, to be held in nine days. A different track configuration will be used for each pair of races to make the tests more unpredictable.

The addition of these six races guarantees Formula E to form a championship of 11 appointments. Of course, it will be all races behind closed doors, which will be held with essential personnel and in which the rule set by the Government of maximum 1,000 people will be complied with. Each team can only take 20 people to the track, the rest of the team must work remotely.

At the entrance to the circuit, each person must certify that they do not have the covid-19 and during the events the personnel temperature will be controlled. The use of masks will be mandatory, as well as respecting the physical distance. Also, movements between different workspaces will be limited.

CALENDAR

Race 6: August 5 Race 7: August 6 Race 8: August 8 Race 9: August 9 Race 10: August 12 Race 11: August 13

