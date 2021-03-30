Six Possible Causes You Have Not Received Your Third $ 1,400 Stimulus Check From The IRS



Some Americans received the third incomplete stimulus check.

Photo: JOSEPH EID / AFP / Getty Images

Not only do beneficiaries of federal programs such as Social Security experience delays in the arrival of the third stimulus check of $ 1,400 by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

There are other groups of Americans who are still waiting for the $ 1,400 approved under the “American Rescue Plan” this month in the United States Congress.

The CNET medium listed in an article this week several of the reasons why a person may not have received the check yet or received less money than expected.

In some instances, the IRS will work to resend the payment; while in others, the potential beneficiary will have to carry out additional procedures so that the money reaches them.

Depositing money into wrong accounts

One of the causes is that the IRS may have deposited the money in an incorrect or temporary bank account. In previous cases, the agency has solved this problem by forwarding a paper check to the recipient or resending the payment to the correct account. During the second round, the IRS deposited dozens of payments into the wrong accounts for people who turned to tax preparation companies like H&R Block and TurboTax. The agency contacted these firms to forward the payments to people’s accounts.

You moved and did not tell the IRS

Another possible reason for the check not reaching you is that you moved and did not inform the IRS of the change, so the office may have sent the payment to the old address. It is not clear how the problem is solved in these cases.

Delays at USPS

Another possible cause of the delay is that the correspondence is stuck in the United States Postal Service (USPS). The IRS may already have mailed the money in the form of a paper check or EIP card. However, delays in postal processing could have an impact on the arrival of the check. During the second round, the period between when the IRS disbursed the payments and when they arrived at the mailbox lasted between three and four weeks.

USPS offers a free online “informed delivery” service for the user to track mail on the road on a daily basis.

Stimulus check garnished for debt

If your situation is that you have outstanding private debt, your stimulus check could be garnished.

Although the $ 1,400 payments cannot be forfeited for back taxes or late child support payments, they can be forfeited for private debts in cases of judgments from a credit card company or other creditor.

The case of the “non-declarants”

Although the IRS is making multiple efforts to locate low-income individuals who are not required to file taxes, members of this population may not receive the stimulus check. unless they have used the “Non-filers” tool in the past year to submit your details to the agency or file a simple return with the IRS this year.

If you do not do the above by this year’s extended tax deadline of May 17, you will need to claim the payment in the next tax filing season in 2022.

An unclaimed child

Some families have the situation that they had a child this year and did not claim it on their current tax return. In those cases, parents should also claim the dependent credit on their next tax return. In the same way, the beneficiaries who received the check without the total money corresponding to dependents, even if their child was not born or is born this year, will most likely have to claim the debt in the tax return of the following year, if not they did so in this year’s document.

Track third stimulus check using “Get My Payment”

One way to check the status of your payment is through the tool “Get My Payment” or “Get My Payment” on the IRS website. If the check has been processed, the system will provide information on a payment date and if it was processed by direct deposit or by mail, either on paper or prepaid debit card (EIP Card).

“Trace” or “payment tracking”

If you receive a letter from the IRS confirming the shipment of the third stimulus, but you never received it, you can use that document to file a claim with the IRS under the so-called “payment trail”, or request the money owed, later, in next year’s tax return.