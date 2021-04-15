Six Polkadot projects volunteered to appear on the Polkadot Index Network Token

Polkadot (DOT) is approaching the creation of PINT (Polkadot Index Network Token), and there have already been half a dozen native Polkadot projects offered for inclusion, following the release of the Index source code.

Along with the source code for Index, Polkadot also outlined a roadmap for the project, which consists of four phases. The fourth and final phase will conclude with the launch of the mainnet, which is expected to take place in about three months.

However, there is much work to be done until then, such as identifying the projects that will be incorporated into the Index. According to the announcement of the project published yesterday, April 14, there are six leading projects that want to be included. These are HydraDX, Plasm, Acala Network, MoonBeam, Equilibrium, and Litentry.

How will PINT work?

Based on what is known about the project, the PINT token will offer investors a balanced exposure to the emerging Polkadot ecosystem. It will hedge the volatility of individual projects against the broader performance of the sector. Also, the entire index will be available to trade on DEX at some point. Not only that, but the token will also be minted directly through the DOT.

The developers have a pretty ambitious goal, which is to see the index adopted as a treasury reserve asset in the Polkadot ecosystem. That way, users will have an alternative to having only native tokens. The treasury reserve will be much simpler since it will not require active treasury management

The token index will be governed by a council and a ‘Constituent Committee’, which will be made up of the representative of each project. The council will then be in charge of governing all aspects of the index, overseeing a native treasury to be funded through the collection of participation fees, and more. As for the committee, it will have veto power over all decisions made by the council.