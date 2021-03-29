Six pharmaceutical companies are already testing the coronavirus vaccine in children

Six pharmaceutical companies have already started clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine in children. Pfizer, which announced the start of the tests on Thursday, was the last. The company will test its vaccine in children between 6 months and 11 years, a crucial step in obtaining permission from regulatory agencies to begin vaccinating minors and controlling the pandemic.

The first participants in the clinical trial have already received the initial injection of this vaccine, which was developed by Pfizer together with the German BioNTech. Pfizer intends in this initial phase of the clinical trial count 144 children, with which you want to identify the best dose for three age groups: between 6 months and 2 years, between 2 and 5 years and between 5 and 11 years.

The children start a 10 microgram dose of serum to increase it progressively, according to Pfizer, although participants also have the option to choose 3 microgram dosecompared to the two 30-microgram doses that adults receive.

In the next phase, the researchers will analyze effectiveness and safety of the selected doses, in which some participants will receive the vaccine and others a placebo. The pharmaceutical company has communicated that it plans to test its vaccine in the more advanced tests enrolling approximately 4,644 children ages 6 months to 11 years from the United States and Europe.

“Pfizer has a lot of experience in conducting clinical trials of vaccines in children and infants and is committed to the improving the health and well-being of children in these trials, they are thoughtfully designed, “the company explained in a statement.

From the company they hope that test scores are available in the second half of 2021 to be able to start vaccinating the youngest at the beginning of next year, all this “if safety and immunogenicity are confirmed” and if they obtain authorization from the competent authorities.

According to experts, inoculation of children, who make up about 20% of the US population, is essential to ending the coronavirus pandemic, and they point out that the country is unlikely to achieve herd immunity until minors are also vaccinated.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the drugmaker claimed to have started the first phases of a clinical trial of a oral medication that could be used after first symptoms of Covid infection.

Moderna and the KidCOVE studio

Moderna already announced that it had started phase 2 of its clinical trials in children under 12 years of age on March 16 in the framework of the KidCOVE study for childhood vaccination against Covid-19. In the first part, participants between the ages of two and 12 could receive doses of 50 micrograms or 100 micrograms, while infants between six months and two years of age chose between three dose levels of 25, 50 or 100 micrograms.

They will first carry out an “intermediate analysis” with which they will determine the doses to be used in the second part, that of “expansion controlled by placebo”. Then the follow-up of patients for the next 12 months to receive the second injection.

After starting the first tests in adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age last December, the company now intends to test it on a total of approximately 6,750 American and Canadian children in ages between six months and 12 years, according to the statement from the pharmaceutical company.

Janssen begins trials in Spain

Pfizer has also followed in the footsteps of Janssen, which on March 11 began testing its vaccine in children in Spain at the La Paz hospital in Madrid and at the Marqués de Valdecilla university hospital in Santander, waiting for three more centers to join them.

The trials are in the second phase and a total of 660 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 in Europe. A dozen minors have already been administered, according to the newspaper El País, which explains that they will be injected with two doses of the same vaccine authorized for adults.

In addition, according to The New York Times, Johnson & Johnson also plans to test its single dose vaccine in infants and newborn babies after doing so in older children.

Also in Spain, the Sant Joan de Déu hospital in Barcelona has requested volunteers between 5 and 17 years old to start testing another coronavirus vaccine.

More trials in children

AstraZeneca and Oxford similarly began trials among children between 6 and 17 years old last February with the aim of analyzing its safety and efficacy in children. The Spanish Association of Vaccination reported that phase 2 of the trial would be blind and random, and they would participate in it until 300 volunteers. About 240 would receive the vaccine and the rest a dose against meningitis.

As for the vaccines from China, this Tuesday, the pharmaceutical company Sinovac announced on Tuesday that the first results of its studies, which began in September and in which more than 550 minors participated, determine that theirs is safe in children between the ages of three and 17 and that it does not cause serious side effects, reported AP. The serum developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), belonging to Sinopharm, already assured in January that one of the vaccines they had developed was reliable in children of the same age than the previous one, according to Reuters.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine it will also be tested on children dividing them into two age groups: first, those between 14 and 17 years old; second, among infants between the ages of eight and 13; and finally, those under the age of seven. Russia wants the trials to begin in the summer after completing the analysis of vaccines in people with cancer, reports El País.