Six people hospitalized after salmonella poisoning in Ceuta

At least six people have been admitted this Monday at the University Hospital of Ceuta and four more have been treated at the same center as a result of a salmonella poisoning in a downtown restaurant.

Hospital admissions have occurred during the day due to salmonella poisoning, since all those who have come to the hospital have reported having had lunch in the same restaurant, with pictures of vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, which have forced six of them to remain hospitalized, as reported by health and police sources.

The technicians of the Health Area of ​​the Ceuta Government they have opened an investigation to know the origin of the outbreak and determine the food that may have led to this poisoning.