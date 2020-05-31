Six people were detained by the Military Police after a demonstration against the government of Jair Bolsonaro ended in a confrontation on Avenida Paulista this Sunday, 31. The act, which took place in front of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp), was organized by collectives linked to soccer fans and was self-proclaimed pro-democracy and anti-fascist. A few meters away, in front of the headquarters of the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp), there was a group of pro-Bolsonaro protesters, who performed an act on the spot. There was confrontation between protesters from both groups and the PM intervened with gas bombs.

Of the six prisoners, five were accused of being involved in a fight with a supporter of the president, who would have provoked the group. The cell phone of the victim was taken by one of the detainees, who would remain in custody until the custody hearing. The other four detainees would be released later this evening.

The lieutenant colonel André Rosário da Silva, from the 13th PM Battalion, who attended the demonstrations, said that the PM acted to dispel a confrontation that had occurred between members of the rival protests. He did not give an interview.

A retired PM colonel and two students approached the Civil Police to file complaints of assault. In addition, state deputy Gil Diniz (PSL) was also in the 78th Police District (Jardins) stating that he had been “verbally assaulted” in the Paulista act.

Diniz is an ally of the Bolsonaro family in São Paulo and was one of the targets of the operation, last week, which served search and seizure warrants in the scope of the fake news investigation conducted in the Supreme Court (STF) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. “Every Sunday, we meet there (next to the Course). It’s been over a month. Today, the ‘antifa’ (anti-fascists) decided to show up,” said Diniz.

Students Bruna Duarte, 21, and Jéssica Carrillo, the same age, said they were beaten with punches and jets of pepper spray from supporters of the president. The young women ended up being removed from Paulista by military police. “We thought they were there to protect us, but when we saw it, it was us, the victims, who were arrested,” said Bruna.

The young women say that they heard about the act called by organized supporters and left by car, from the east side, to see the demonstration. “It was already over and we were going back to the car, which was on (Avenida) Brigadeiro (Luís Antônio, who crosses Paulista). There, they saw us and started up,” added Jéssica.

Bruna had a stolen blouse. Jessica says that after they were removed from the confusion by PMs, they were told they would go to the police station. But when they arrived at the DP, they were dismissed before being presented to the delegate. “In Germany, if you use a Nazi flag, you are arrested. Here, the Nazis use the Brazilian flag,” said Jessica, crying.

The retired colonel of São Paulo PM Américo Massaki, 53, said he was beaten by people dressed in black when he tried to address the demonstration in support of the president. He had a bandage on his hand and claims to have been hit on the head and leg.

The colonel said he was with two more people when he was surrounded and beaten. A rocket would have been launched next to him. “I had parked the car at (Rua) Augusta and was walking to the demonstration.” His objective was to arrive in the act in favor of the president and record a video to take a stand against actions that, in his view, “surpassed the harmony of the spheres of power”. But he got involved in the confusion before that.

Massaki had warned active duty officers that he was going to the police station and was expected when he arrived. He was greeted by colleagues in uniform who, as usual, saluted him.

